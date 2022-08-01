Technology News
Apple led the tablet segment in Q2 2022, followed by Samsung.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 1 August 2022 14:06 IST
Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo captured the third place in Chromebook shipments in Q2 2022

Highlights
  • Global tablet shipments reached 40.5 million units in Q2 2022
  • Samsung took the second spot in tablet shipments in Q2 2022
  • Dell led the global Chromebook market with 1.5 million shipments

Global Chromebook shipments continued to decline with shipments down 51.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) to 6 million units in the second quarter (Q2 2022), while tablet shipments grew by 0.15 percent YoY reaching 40.5 million units in the last quarter according to a report by International Data Corporation (IDC). Apple continues to lead the industry, with 12.6 million tablet shipments in Q2 2022, followed by Samsung, which saw 7.3 million unit shipments despite a fall of 10.6 percent YoY, as per the report.

According to the report, worldwide tablet shipments reached 40.5 million units during Q2 2022 witnessing a growth of 0.15 percent YoY. The report is based on preliminary data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker.

Apple remains the global leader in the tablet segment with a hold of 31 percent of the market share and 12.6 million shipments in Q2 2022. Samsung remained in second place holding an 18.1 percent market share and 7.3 million unit shipments despite recording a decline of 10.6 percent YoY.

Amazon's Kindle reader captured the third spot, with 5.5 million copies shipment, holding a 13.6 percent market share in Q2 2022. Lenovo and Huawei rounded off the top 5 with 8.7 percent and 5.3 percent market shares, respectively.

global tablet shipments idc report tablets

Top five global tablet vendors, Q2 2022
Photo Credit: IDC

The Chromebook market continues to decline with shipments down 51.4 percent YoY with 6 million units worldwide in Q2 2022, as stated above. "While Chromebook shipments have trended down in the past few quarters, there's still an opportunity to be had as the pandemic has brought about positive changes to Chrome adoption," said Jitesh Ubrani, Research Manager, IDC's Mobility and Consumer Device Trackers.

Dell led the global Chromebook market with 1.5 million shipments and a 25.5 percent market share. Acer took the second position with shipments of 1.3 million units, while Lenovo captured the third place with shipments of 1.2 million units with a market share of 22.6 percent and 19.4 percent, respectively.

HP and Samsung stayed at the fourth and fifth positions in Chromebook shipments with 0.9 million units and 0.4 million unit shipments, respectively, according to the report.

global chromebook shipments q2 2022 idc report chromebooks

Top five global Chromebook vendors, Q2 2022
Photo Credit: IDC

