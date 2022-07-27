Technology News
ChromeOS to Get New Editing and Productivity Tools, Coming to Chromebooks Starting August

Google Photos can also automatically create a movie using photos and videos.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 27 July 2022 21:30 IST
ChromeOS to Get New Editing and Productivity Tools, Coming to Chromebooks Starting August

Photo Credit: Google

Google Photos will get deeper integration in ChromeOS

Highlights
  • Google is introducing Light and Dark themes on ChromeOS
  • There are new PDF editing features in the Gallery app
  • Virtual Desks to get enhancements in September

ChromeOS is getting a bunch of new video editing tools and productivity features as soon as next month. Google is releasing a new movie editor with new editing features in Google Photos apps, and it is claimed to ease the process of creating videos “with just a few taps”. Apart from these tools, there are new features in Google Photos wallpapers, Light and Dark Themes, new PDF editing features, deeper Calendar integration, and new capabilities in Virtual Desks. The features will start rolling out to Chromebooks from the first week of August.

The first major set of features is coming to Google Photos in the form of a new movie editor and video editing features. As per Google, the movie creation tool has been revamped allowing the users to quickly create “high-quality movies” by using suggested themes, applying AI effects like Real Tone filters, adding music and title cards, among other options. Users will be able to open a video in the Gallery app and continue editing it in Google Photos with a tap with the help of deeper integration into the OS.

Furthermore, Google says that the new features of Google Photos can also automatically create a movie. The user has to choose a theme, photos as well as videos of people (or pets), and Google Photos will compile them to create a movie — just like in Android. These features will be available first on Chromebook starting August.

Apart from the new movie and video-related features, Google Photos is also getting enhancements in wallpapers. Not only can you set wallpapers from Google Photos albums but also have them automatically change daily. Further, Google is introducing Light and Dark themes on ChromeOS. You can choose either of the themes or the “auto” option that will automatically transition from light to dark when day turns to night. Some wallpapers also support this transition, Google says.

There are other features which include new PDF editing features to the Gallery app (Chromebook's default media app), deeper Calendar Integration for quick glance at details without opening another app or browser tab, and notification improvements allowing cleaner user interface. All these features will also be rolled out to ChromeOS in August.

The Virtual Desks, a feature that allows users to keep all related apps and windows related to a specific project grouped together, will let them save and close an entire desk, and then continue from where they left with a tap. This feature will roll out to ChromeOS late September.

Comments

Further reading: Google Photos, Chromebooks, Virtual Desks, ChromeOS
