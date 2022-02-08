Google has begun rolling out Chrome OS 98 to the stable channel to eligible Chromebook models, along with important bug fixes and visual changes to the operating system. Some of the changes making their way to Chrome OS include support for Emoji 14.0, the ability to choose where screen captures are saved, network-based recovery for some devices. Some of the features are the same as the ones spotted on the recently released Chrome 98, while others are specific to the Chrome OS operating system.

While Google has announced the rollout of Chrome OS 98.0.4758.91, the company is yet to share a detailed changelog of improvements and additions to the operating system. A report by Android Police based on Chrome OS' source code, says that the latest update adds support for 37 new emoji with Emoji 14.0, which was also added in the first iOS 15.4 beta and Google's under-development Android 12L update. The Chrome OS update also improves language settings, adds support for full dark theme for the Chrome Files app, and adds new virtual desk shortcuts, according to the report.

Google Chrome 98 browser added support for a new screenshot tool that does not appear to have made its way to Chrome OS 98, but the operating system has improved the process of saving screen captures. Users can now choose to save them to a drive or to a folder, with a new “Save to” menu, according to the report. Some users will also have access to Network Based Recovery, which could allow users to recover their Chrome OS installation over a network connection, which was spotted last year.

Users can check for the latest update to Chrome OS 98.0.4758.91 by visiting Settings > About Chrome OS > Check for updates. The update is rolling out to several Chrome OS devices, with some exceptions — such as Pixelbook Go, according to the report.

While Chrome 98 updated the browser's icon for the first time in eight years, the redesigned icon does not feature on Chrome OS 98. The update to Chrome OS 98 will reportedly add additional optional flags that can be enabled by users, adding useful functionality such as noise suppression for microphones (for calls) and a dark mode flag for the virtual keyboard. The update also fixes some bugs, such as one leading to crashes when using drag and drop in Linux and another one disabling Google Play store search in the launcher. Scrolling performance in Android Runtime for Chrome (ARC) apps with a mouse has also been reportedly improved.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.