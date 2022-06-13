Technology News
loading

BenQ 27-Inch PD2705U, 32-Inch PD3205U Designer Monitors Launched in India: Details

BenQ27-Inch PD2705U, 32-Inch PD3205U sport 4K resolution with a refresh rate of up to 60Hz.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 13 June 2022 18:19 IST
BenQ 27-Inch PD2705U, 32-Inch PD3205U Designer Monitors Launched in India: Details

The BenQ PD2705U features a 27-inch display with a 4K (3840x2160 pixels) UHD resolution

Highlights
  • BenQ PD2705U is priced at Rs. 49,990
  • BenQ PD3205U is on sale for Rs. 64,990
  • Both monitors have two built-in 2.5W speakers

BenQ on Monday launched two new DesignVue monitors in India — the 27-inch PD2705U and the 32-inch PD3205U. The professional colour accurate designer monitors are Pantone Skintone Validated, and sport 4K resolutions with a refresh rate of up to 60Hz. Both the monitors also feature connectivity with Mac devices. The monitors from the Taiwanese company are aimed are equipped with features including multiple display colour modes and various connectivity options. The monitors will be sold via Amazon India and other the leading IT retail outlets.

BenQ PD2705U, PD3205U price

The BenQ PD2705U is priced at Rs. 49,990, while the BenQ PD3205U is on sale for Rs. 64,990. The 27-inch PD2705U is available for purchase from Amazon India. The 32-inch PD3205U is not available on Amazon India or the BenQ India official website at the time of writing, though we've reached out for details on availability. The monitors from the Taiwanese company can also be purchased from other leading IT retail stores. Both the monitors come with a warranty of 3 years.

BenQ PD2705U specifications

The BenQ PD2705U features a 27-inch display with a 4K (3840x2160 pixels) UHD resolution, a peak brightness of 350 nits, HDR10 and AQColor support, apart from a variable refresh rate of 60Hz. The monitor sports a colour gamut of 99 percent Rec.709 and 99 percent sRGB. It has two built-in 2.5W speakers and comes with multiple display colour modes like darkroom mode to adjust image brightness and contrast for work in dark environments, animation mode to enhance the clarity of dark areas without overexposing bright regions, CAD/CAM mode, and DualView to display designs in two modes side-by-side. The monitor also features the KVM Switch which auto-pairs with input signals.

The PD2705U from BenQ houses multiple ports including HDMI, DisplayPort, USB Type-C with 65W power delivery among others. The split screen feature with picture-in-picture (PIP) and picture-by-picture (PBP) lets users customise work flow. The monitor also comes with a Hotkey Puck G2 to let users easily adjust the monitors display settings and can be connected to Mac devices.

BenQ PD3205U specifications

The BenQ PD3205U features a 31.5-inch display. Similar to the PD2705U, the BenQ PD3205U also sports a 4K (3840x2160 pixels) UHD resolution, a peak brightness of 350 nits, HDR10 and AQColor support, as well as a variable refresh rate of 60Hz. The colour gamut of the monitor stands at 99 percent Rec.709 and 99 percent sRGB. The monitor also has 2 built-in 2.5W speakers and comes with multiple display colour modes.

The PD3205U from BenQ houses multiple ports including HDMI, DisplayPort, USB Type-C with 90W power delivery among others. The monitors also come with features like Hotkey Puck G2, KVM Switch and easy connectivity to Mac devices.

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BenQ, BenQ PD2705U, BenQ PD2705U price in India, BenQ PD2705U specifications, BenQ PD3205U, BenQ PD3205U price in India, BenQ PD3205U specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Live Images Leak, Tip Larger Cover Display: Report

Related Stories

BenQ 27-Inch PD2705U, 32-Inch PD3205U Designer Monitors Launched in India: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 6a Hands-On Video Offers a Look at Design and Fingerprint Sensor
  2. Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite With All-New Alexa Voice Remote Lite Debuts
  3. Poco F4 5G to Sport Up to 12GB RAM; Price in India Leaked
  4. Nothing Phone 1 Pre-Booking Price Leaked, Design Teased Ahead of Launch
  5. Motorola Teases Camera Performance of Upcoming Flagship Phone: Details
  6. Nothing Phone 1 Tipped to Support 45W Charging Ahead of Launch: Details
  7. Scientists Have Devised A New Method To Purify Saltwater
  8. Samsung Smart Monitor M8 Launched in India: All Details
  9. Nothing Phone 1 Pre-Booking Details, Multiple Storage Variants Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Flip 4 Double Battery Images Leak Hints at Improved Capacity, Charging Speed
  2. Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, Persona 5 Royal Coming to Xbox Game Pass
  3. Chrome for Windows, Mac, Linux Updates With 4 High-Risk Vulnerability Fixes
  4. iPad Pro With Apple M2 SoC Expected to Launch This Year, 14.1-Inch iPad Pro in 2023: Reports
  5. Huobi Global Launches Investment Arm Named Ivy Blocks to Focus on DeFi, Web 3 Projects
  6. OnePlus 10T Specifications Tipped in New Leak, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Claimed
  7. Mi Smart Band 6 Price in India Discounted to Rs. 2,999: All Details
  8. Blockchain.com to Release 82 Million Free Domains, Poses Challenge Ethereum Name Service
  9. Realme C35 June OTA Update Brings May Security Patch, Fixes, Improved System Stability: Details
  10. Forza Motorsport 8 Coming to PC, Xbox Series S/X in Spring 2023, Gameplay Trailer Released
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.