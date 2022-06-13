BenQ on Monday launched two new DesignVue monitors in India — the 27-inch PD2705U and the 32-inch PD3205U. The professional colour accurate designer monitors are Pantone Skintone Validated, and sport 4K resolutions with a refresh rate of up to 60Hz. Both the monitors also feature connectivity with Mac devices. The monitors from the Taiwanese company are aimed are equipped with features including multiple display colour modes and various connectivity options. The monitors will be sold via Amazon India and other the leading IT retail outlets.

BenQ PD2705U, PD3205U price

The BenQ PD2705U is priced at Rs. 49,990, while the BenQ PD3205U is on sale for Rs. 64,990. The 27-inch PD2705U is available for purchase from Amazon India. The 32-inch PD3205U is not available on Amazon India or the BenQ India official website at the time of writing, though we've reached out for details on availability. The monitors from the Taiwanese company can also be purchased from other leading IT retail stores. Both the monitors come with a warranty of 3 years.

BenQ PD2705U specifications

The BenQ PD2705U features a 27-inch display with a 4K (3840x2160 pixels) UHD resolution, a peak brightness of 350 nits, HDR10 and AQColor support, apart from a variable refresh rate of 60Hz. The monitor sports a colour gamut of 99 percent Rec.709 and 99 percent sRGB. It has two built-in 2.5W speakers and comes with multiple display colour modes like darkroom mode to adjust image brightness and contrast for work in dark environments, animation mode to enhance the clarity of dark areas without overexposing bright regions, CAD/CAM mode, and DualView to display designs in two modes side-by-side. The monitor also features the KVM Switch which auto-pairs with input signals.

The PD2705U from BenQ houses multiple ports including HDMI, DisplayPort, USB Type-C with 65W power delivery among others. The split screen feature with picture-in-picture (PIP) and picture-by-picture (PBP) lets users customise work flow. The monitor also comes with a Hotkey Puck G2 to let users easily adjust the monitors display settings and can be connected to Mac devices.

BenQ PD3205U specifications

The BenQ PD3205U features a 31.5-inch display. Similar to the PD2705U, the BenQ PD3205U also sports a 4K (3840x2160 pixels) UHD resolution, a peak brightness of 350 nits, HDR10 and AQColor support, as well as a variable refresh rate of 60Hz. The colour gamut of the monitor stands at 99 percent Rec.709 and 99 percent sRGB. The monitor also has 2 built-in 2.5W speakers and comes with multiple display colour modes.

The PD3205U from BenQ houses multiple ports including HDMI, DisplayPort, USB Type-C with 90W power delivery among others. The monitors also come with features like Hotkey Puck G2, KVM Switch and easy connectivity to Mac devices.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.