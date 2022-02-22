Technology News
  • Benq Mobiuz EX3210U 4K Gaming Monitor for PC, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 Launched in India

Benq Mobiuz EX3210U 4K Gaming Monitor for PC, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 Launched in India

Benq Mobiuz EX3210U is Vesa DisplayHDR 600 certified with a peak brightness of 600 nits.

By David Delima | Updated: 22 February 2022 11:59 IST
Photo Credit: Benq

The Benq Mobiuz EX3210U gaming monitor will be sold in a single white colourway

Highlights
  • Benq Mobiuz EX3210U features AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology
  • The gaming monitor will be sold via Amazon and retail outlets
  • Benq Mobiuz EX3210U comes with two HDMI 2.1 ports for consoles

Benq Mobiuz EX3210U gaming monitor was launched in India on Tuesday, February 22. The high-end gaming monitor for PC and current-gen consoles sports a 32-inch 4K Ultra-HD display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It features AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology for reduced lag and stutter and is equipped two HDMI 2.1 ports for consoles as well as DisplayPort 1.4 support for PC gaming. The Benq Mobiuz EX3210U gaming monitor comes with inbuilt 2.1 channel speakers including two 2W speakers and a 5W subwoofer.

Benq Mobiuz EX3210U price in India, availability

Benq Mobiuz EX3210U price in India is set at Rs. 87,500 and the new gaming monitor is available for purchase via Amazon and IT retail outlets. The new Benq Mobiuz EX3210U gaming monitor will be sold in a single white colourway, according to Benq.

Benq Mobiuz EX3210U specifications, features

The Benq Mobiuz EX3210U gaming monitor sports a 32-inch 4K Ultra-HD (3,840x2,160 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 1ms response time that supports a refresh rate of 144Hz when connected to a computer, and 120Hz when connected to a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X gaming console. The monitor supports a maximum brightness of 600 nits and features Benq's HDRi technology for automatic brightness and contrast adjustment. It comes with support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology to reduce tearing, lag, and stuttering while gaming. The monitor offers 98 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage and is Vesa DisplayHDR 600 certified, according to the company.

The newly launched Benq Mobiuz EX3210U comes with dual 2W speakers and a 5W subwoofer. It features five audio presets for FPS, racing, and sports games, as well as for cinema and pop/ live music, along with the company's Bongiovi DPS sound technology. Connectivity options on the gaming monitor include two HDMI 2.1 ports for current-gen consoles, a DisplayPort 1.4 port for PC gaming at 4K resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate, as well as four USB 3.0 ports and a headphone jack.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
