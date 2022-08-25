Baidu Unveils its Quantum Computer Called Qianshi, Ready for External Users

Baidu has unveiled its first quantum computer called Qianshi. It is said to feature a 10-quantum-bit processor. The Chinese company also said that it has developed a 36-quantum-bit SoC as well. Qianshi is ready to be made available to external users as well, a report suggests. Quantum computing is said to be a form of high-speed calculation that's done at severely cold temperatures. As per the report, the US, China, and European Union have started “massively” funded projects in quantum computing. According to another recent report, Baidu has bagged the license to operate a fully driverless robotaxi service.

China's Baidu has unveiled its first quantum computer. The computer has been named Qianshi. It is said to feature a 10-quantum-bit processor.

Baidu has developed a 36-quantum-bit processor as well. Qianshi is ready to be made available to external users, the company added. Quantum computing is said to be a form of high-speed calculation at “extraordinarily” cold temperatures. The real-world applications are said to be basic and limited to a group of early clients.

As per a report by Reuters, the US, China, and European Union have begun their “massively” funded projects in the quantum computing field. Companies and governments globally will reportedly invest about $16.4 billion (roughly Rs. 1,31,100 crore) in development of quantum computers by the end of 2027, as per the report.

In recent news, Baidu has reportedly obtained the license to operate a fully driverless robotaxi service in two Chinese cities. The service area is said to span 30 square km in the Yongchuan district, and 13 square km in Wuhan, as per the report.