Avita Satus Ultimus laptop was launched in India on Thursday, April 7. Touted as a "completely Made in India" offering, the Avita Satus Ultimus is a lightweight and ultra-thin laptop, which the company claims can deliver convenience, durability, and flexibility at an affordable price. The laptop will run Windows 11 out-of-the-box and will be available in six different colours — Champagne Gold, Cloud Silver, Matte Black, Shamrock Green, Space Grey, and Sugar Red.

Avita Satus Ultimus price in India, availability

The new Avita Satus Ultimus price in India is set at Rs. 29,990. The laptop will go on sale via Amazon and the official company website starting April 8, as per Avita. It will be available via offline retail stores as well, starting April 11.

Avita Satus Ultimus specifications

As mentioned, the Avita Satus Ultimus comes with Windows 11 out-of-the-box. It features a 14.1-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display. It is powered by an Intel Celeron Processor. The laptop sports a pair of stereo speakers and an integrated HD camera with dual mics.

The Avita Satus Ultimus offers 128GB of upgradable SSD storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery. There are two USB slots, one USB Type-C slot, one HDMi port, and one microSD card slot. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The Avita Satus Ultimus weighs about 1.3kg and measures 332.9x220.2x16.9mm.