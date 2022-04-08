Technology News
loading

Avita Satus Ultimus Laptop With Intel Celeron CPU, Windows 11 Launched in India

Avita Satus Ultimus price in India is set at Rs.29,990.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 8 April 2022 11:52 IST
Avita Satus Ultimus Laptop With Intel Celeron CPU, Windows 11 Launched in India

Photo Credit: Avita

Avita Satus Ultimus runs on Windows 11 out-of-the-box

Highlights
  • Avita Satus Ultimus is manufactured in India
  • Avita claims to provide users a handy and an ultra-thin laptop
  • Avita Satus Ultimus is said to offer all-day battery life

Avita Satus Ultimus laptop was launched in India on Thursday, April 7. Touted as a "completely Made in India" offering, the Avita Satus Ultimus is a lightweight and ultra-thin laptop, which the company claims can deliver convenience, durability, and flexibility at an affordable price. The laptop will run Windows 11 out-of-the-box and will be available in six different colours — Champagne Gold, Cloud Silver, Matte Black, Shamrock Green, Space Grey, and Sugar Red.

Avita Satus Ultimus price in India, availability

The new Avita Satus Ultimus price in India is set at Rs. 29,990. The laptop will go on sale via Amazon and the official company website starting April 8, as per Avita. It will be available via offline retail stores as well, starting April 11.

Avita Satus Ultimus specifications

As mentioned, the Avita Satus Ultimus comes with Windows 11 out-of-the-box. It features a 14.1-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display. It is powered by an Intel Celeron Processor. The laptop sports a pair of stereo speakers and an integrated HD camera with dual mics.

The Avita Satus Ultimus offers 128GB of upgradable SSD storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery. There are two USB slots, one USB Type-C slot, one HDMi port, and one microSD card slot. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The Avita Satus Ultimus weighs about 1.3kg and measures 332.9x220.2x16.9mm.

Asus India's Arnold Su joins this week's Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to talk about how the PC maker is planning to grow its presence in the country. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Avita Satus Ultimus Laptop

Avita Satus Ultimus Laptop

Display size 14.10-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Celeron
RAM 4GB
OS Windows 11
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
SSD 128GB
Weight 1.30 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Avita Satus Ultimus, Avita Satus Ultimus Launch, Avita Satus Ultimus Price in India, Avita Satus Ultimus Specifications, Avita
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G With 108-Megapixel Quad Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Specifications
Moto G22 With Quad Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Avita Satus Ultimus Laptop With Intel Celeron CPU, Windows 11 Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Microsoft CEO Warns of the Impact of All Those Late-Night Emails
  2. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  3. Moto G22 With Quad Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Debuts in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G With 108-Megapixel Quad Cameras Launched: All Details
  5. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Price in India Finally Confirmed
  6. Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version Price in India Officially Confirmed
  7. Tata Neu E-Commerce App Launched
  8. Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) First Look, Full Specifications Leaked
  9. OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro With 4K UHD Display Launched in India
  10. OnePlus 10, OnePlus 10 Ultra Tipped to Be in the Works
#Latest Stories
  1. Hubble Captures Supermassive Black Hole Hidden Behind Dust
  2. Tesla's Texas GigaFactory Will Ramp Up Production of Electric Vehicles and Batteries
  3. WhatsApp Disables Automatic Saving of Media to Gallery or Camera Roll for Disappearing Chats
  4. Strike Partners With Shopify and Others to Help Merchants Accept Bitcoin Payments
  5. Google Meet Will Now Remove You From Empty Calls, Relocate Host Controls
  6. Apple Planning to Introduce OLED Displays to Future iPad, MacBook Models: Report
  7. Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Sets Up Task Force to Promote Animation, VFX, Gaming Sector
  8. OnePlus 10 Tipped to Get MediaTek Dimesity 9000 SoC, OnePlus 10 Ultra Said to Be in the Works
  9. Coinbase Vouches Lawful Working in India as Its UPI-Buy Feature Faces NPCI Disapproval
  10. BharatPe CEO Apologises for Misleading Social Media Post on Former Company Chief, Non-Payment of Salaries
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.