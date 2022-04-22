Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED and ZenBook Pro 15 Flip OLED have been launched, with the company's latest branding. While the ZenBook S 13 OLED comes with an AMD Ryzen processor, the ZenBook Pro 15 Flip OLED offers 12th-generation Intel Core processors. Both laptops also carry OLED displays to deliver a crisp and sharp viewing experience to users. The ZenBook S 13 OLED also offers a 16:10 screen aspect ratio, whereas the ZenBook Pro 15 Flip OLED carries a 120Hz refresh rate. Both new Asus laptops come with Windows 11 Pro.

Price and availability of the Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED and ZenBook Pro 15 Flip OLED are yet to be revealed. However, as Tom's Hardware reports, both new laptops have been announced in the US as the two new models in the ZenBook family.

Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED specifications

In terms of specifications, the Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED comes with a 13.3-inch 2.8K (2,880x1,800 pixels) OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The display is protected by a Corning Gorilla NBT glass on top. Further, the screen is capable of delivering 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The ZenBook S 13 OLED is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor. According to The Verge, there is also an option to get a Ryzen 5 6600U version.

Alongside the AMD processor, the ZenBook S 13 OLED has up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe SSD storage.

The Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED comes with three USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Additionally, there is Wi-Fi 6E support. The machine also comes with Dolby Vision and Atmos support and includes Harman Kardon sound.

Asus has packed the ZenBook S 13 OLED with a 67Whr battery that is claimed to deliver up to 10 hours of usage on a single charge.

Asus ZenBook Pro 15 Flip OLED specifications

The Asus ZenBook Pro 15 Flip OLED is designed as a 2-in-1 convertible, which can transform into a tablet or laptop — using a 360-degree hinge mechanism. The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch 2.8K (2,880x1,620 pixels) OLED display that comes with 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut and includes the 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an up to 12th-generation Intel Core i7-12700H processor, along with up to Arc A370M GPU and up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. There is also a maximum of 1TB SSD storage.

Asus ZenBook Pro 15 Flip OLED comes with a 15.6-inch screen

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus has offered features including Dolby Vision and Atmos support, an Infrared (IR) camera with facial recognition, and a single-zone RGB keyboard. Connectivity-wise, the laptop has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, and Wi-Fi 6E. It packs a 96Whr battery.