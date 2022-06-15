Asus on Wednesday launched the Zenbook S 13 OLED, Vivobook Pro 14 OLED, and the Vivobook 16X with AMD Ryzen processors. Among the three models, the Zenbook S 13 OLED comes with a 13.3-inch OLED touchscreen and Ryzen 6000 series CPU. The Zenbook model also carries features including Dolby Vision support and MIL-STD 810H military-grade protection. Additionally, it carries a minimal Asus monogram logo. All three new Asus laptops feature 16:10 displays and stereo speakers. The laptops also come with fast charging support.

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED, Vivobook Pro 14 OLED, Vivobook 16X price in India

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED price in India starts at Rs. 99,990, while the Vivobook Pro 14 OLED carries a starting price of Rs. 59,990 and the Vivobook 16X starts at Rs. 54,990. The Zenbook S 13 OLED comes in Aqua Celadon and Ponder Blue colour options. The Vivobook Pro 14 OLED has Cosmos Blue and Solar Silver shades, while the Vivobook 16X carries Quiet Blue and Transparent Silver colour variants. The laptops will be available for purchase through Amazon, Asus e-shop as well as Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Reliance Digital. Moreover, the Zenbook S 13 OLED will also be available via Flipkart.

In April, the Zenbook S 13 OLED debuted in the US alongside the Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED.

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED specifications

The Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED features a 13.3-inch 2.8K (2,880x1,800 pixels) OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The display also has Dolby Vision support and is based on VESA-certified DisplayHDR True Black 500 standard. Under the hood, the laptop comes with up to AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor, along with AMD RDNA 2 graphics and 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. There is also up to 1TB of PCIe Gen 4x4 SSD storage.

Asus has equipped the Zenbook S 13 OLED with dual speakers and Dolby Atmos support.

Connectivity options include three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports and a 3.5mm combo audio jack. The Zenbook S 13 OLED also packs a 67Whr battery that supports 65W fast charging. Besides, the laptop measures 296.7x210.5x14.9mm and weighs 1.1kg.

Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED specifications

The Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED runs Windows 11 Home and comes with a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 16:10 refresh rate. It is powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, along with AMD Radeon graphics and up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM. The Vivobook Pro 14 OLED also carries 512GB of PCIe 3.0 SSD storage.

Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED comes with a 2.8K OLED display

Photo Credit: Asus

Connectivity options on the Vivobook Pro 14 OLED include Wi-Fi 6, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, two USB 2.0 Type-A, HDMI 1.4, and a 3.5mm combo jack. The laptop also comes with a fingerprint scanner.

The Vivobook Pro 14 OLED comes with stereo speakers and is paired with Smart AMP. The laptop also includes a HD (720p) webcam along with a privacy shutter.

Asus has packed the Vivobook Pro 14 OLED with a 50WHr battery that supports 90W fast charging. The laptop comes with 18.9mm of thickness and has 1.4kg weight.

Asus Vivobook 16X specifications

The Asus Vivobook 16X carries a 16-inch full-HD (1,920x1,200 pixels) display that delivers up to 300 nits of brightness and 86 percent screen-to-body ratio. The laptop is powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, along with up to 16GB DDR4 RAM. There is also 512GB of PCIe 3.0 SSD storage.

Asus Vivobook 16X carries a 16-inch full-HD display

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus has provided a range of connectivity options on the Vivobook 16X, including Wi-Fi 6, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, USB 2.0, Micro HDMI, and a 3.5 combo audio jack.

The Vivobook 16X also comes with stereo speakers and an HD (720p) webcam. The laptop packs a 50WHr battery and includes 90W fast charging. Moreover, it comes with 19.9mm of thickness and 1.8kg weight.