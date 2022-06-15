Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED, Vivobook Pro 14 OLED, Vivobook 16X With AMD Ryzen Processors Launched in India

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED, Vivobook Pro 14 OLED, Vivobook 16X With AMD Ryzen Processors Launched in India

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED price in India begins at Rs. 99,990, while the Vivobook Pro 14 OLED starts at Rs. 59,990 and the Vivobook 16X at Rs. 54,990.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 15 June 2022 14:47 IST
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED, Vivobook Pro 14 OLED, Vivobook 16X With AMD Ryzen Processors Launched in India

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED carries the company's new minimal monogram logo

Highlights
  • Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED was launched in the US earlier this year
  • Vivobook Pro 14 OLED comes with a 90Hz screen
  • Vivobook 16X carries up to AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor

Asus on Wednesday launched the Zenbook S 13 OLED, Vivobook Pro 14 OLED, and the Vivobook 16X with AMD Ryzen processors. Among the three models, the Zenbook S 13 OLED comes with a 13.3-inch OLED touchscreen and Ryzen 6000 series CPU. The Zenbook model also carries features including Dolby Vision support and MIL-STD 810H military-grade protection. Additionally, it carries a minimal Asus monogram logo. All three new Asus laptops feature 16:10 displays and stereo speakers. The laptops also come with fast charging support.

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED, Vivobook Pro 14 OLED, Vivobook 16X price in India

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED price in India starts at Rs. 99,990, while the Vivobook Pro 14 OLED carries a starting price of Rs. 59,990 and the Vivobook 16X starts at Rs. 54,990. The Zenbook S 13 OLED comes in Aqua Celadon and Ponder Blue colour options. The Vivobook Pro 14 OLED has Cosmos Blue and Solar Silver shades, while the Vivobook 16X carries Quiet Blue and Transparent Silver colour variants. The laptops will be available for purchase through Amazon, Asus e-shop as well as Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Reliance Digital. Moreover, the Zenbook S 13 OLED will also be available via Flipkart.

In April, the Zenbook S 13 OLED debuted in the US alongside the Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED.

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED specifications

The Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED features a 13.3-inch 2.8K (2,880x1,800 pixels) OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The display also has Dolby Vision support and is based on VESA-certified DisplayHDR True Black 500 standard. Under the hood, the laptop comes with up to AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor, along with AMD RDNA 2 graphics and 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. There is also up to 1TB of PCIe Gen 4x4 SSD storage.

Asus has equipped the Zenbook S 13 OLED with dual speakers and Dolby Atmos support.

Connectivity options include three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports and a 3.5mm combo audio jack. The Zenbook S 13 OLED also packs a 67Whr battery that supports 65W fast charging. Besides, the laptop measures 296.7x210.5x14.9mm and weighs 1.1kg.

Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED specifications

The Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED runs Windows 11 Home and comes with a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 16:10 refresh rate. It is powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, along with AMD Radeon graphics and up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM. The Vivobook Pro 14 OLED also carries 512GB of PCIe 3.0 SSD storage.

asus vivobook 14 pro oled m3400 image Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED

Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED comes with a 2.8K OLED display
Photo Credit: Asus

 

Connectivity options on the Vivobook Pro 14 OLED include Wi-Fi 6, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, two USB 2.0 Type-A, HDMI 1.4, and a 3.5mm combo jack. The laptop also comes with a fingerprint scanner.

The Vivobook Pro 14 OLED comes with stereo speakers and is paired with Smart AMP. The laptop also includes a HD (720p) webcam along with a privacy shutter.

Asus has packed the Vivobook Pro 14 OLED with a 50WHr battery that supports 90W fast charging. The laptop comes with 18.9mm of thickness and has 1.4kg weight.

Asus Vivobook 16X specifications

The Asus Vivobook 16X carries a 16-inch full-HD (1,920x1,200 pixels) display that delivers up to 300 nits of brightness and 86 percent screen-to-body ratio. The laptop is powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, along with up to 16GB DDR4 RAM. There is also 512GB of PCIe 3.0 SSD storage.

asus vivobook 16x x1603 image Asus Vivobook 16X

Asus Vivobook 16X carries a 16-inch full-HD display
Photo Credit: Asus

 

Asus has provided a range of connectivity options on the Vivobook 16X, including Wi-Fi 6, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, USB 2.0, Micro HDMI, and a 3.5 combo audio jack.

The Vivobook 16X also comes with stereo speakers and an HD (720p) webcam. The laptop packs a 50WHr battery and includes 90W fast charging. Moreover, it comes with 19.9mm of thickness and 1.8kg weight.

Asus India's Arnold Su joins this week's Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to talk about how the PC maker is planning to grow its presence in the country. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED (UM5302) Laptop

Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED (UM5302) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 13.30-inch
Display resolution 2880x1800 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Ryzen 5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.10 kg
Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3400) Laptop

Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3400) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
Display size 14.00-inch
Processor Ryzen 5
OS Windows 11
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.40 kg
Asus Vivobook 16X (M1603) Laptop

Asus Vivobook 16X (M1603) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1200 pixels
Processor Ryzen 5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.80 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED price in India, Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED specifications, Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED, Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED price in India, Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED specifications, Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED, Asus Vivobook 16X price in India, Asus Vivobook 16X specifications, Asus Vivobook 16X, Asus
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a principal correspondent for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED, Vivobook Pro 14 OLED, Vivobook 16X With AMD Ryzen Processors Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Design Revealed, Will Come With Dual Rear Cameras
  2. Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022: Best Discounts, Deals on Laptops
  3. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  4. Xiaomi Battery Replacement Programme Introduced in India 
  5. Google Pixel 6a Hands-On Video Offers a Look at Design and Fingerprint Sensor
  6. Milky Way May Have 4.42 Hostile Alien Civilisations, States New Study
  7. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Tipped to Be Rebranded as OnePlus Handset
  8. Poco F4 5G to Sport Up to 12GB RAM; Price in India Leaked
  9. WhatsApp Now Lets You Move Data From Android to iPhone: All Details
  10. HP Spectre x360 Series Gets Upgraded in India With 2 New Models
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED, Vivobook Pro 14 OLED, Vivobook 16X With AMD Ryzen Processors Launched in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy A04 Core Marketing Images Leaked; Tipped to Come in 3 Colours: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Surfaces on Geekbench Database
  4. Vivo Y77 5G, Vivo Y77 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC Tipped to Launch in July
  5. Instagram Stories Bug Shows Users Previously Viewed Stories: All Details
  6. Tecno Camon 19 Series Announced Globally, Camon 19 Pro Gets Custom 64-Megapixel Primary Camera
  7. Brahmāstra Trailer Out: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Gear Up to Take on Dark Forces
  8. Apple’s Entry-Level iPad Tipped to Sport A14 Bionic Processor, 5G, USB Type-C Port
  9. OnePlus Flagship With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 150W Fast Charging Tipped
  10. Bitcoin Tries to Steady Ship at $21,000 While Altcoins Slip Into More Losses
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.