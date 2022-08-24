Technology News
Asus Zenbook, ProArt Studiobook, Vivobook Laptops With 12th Gen Intel Chips Launched in India: Details

Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED price in India starts at Rs. 1,44,990.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 24 August 2022 15:36 IST
Photo Credit: Asus

Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (pictured) uses a magnesium-aluminum body

Highlights
  • Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED features dual-screens
  • Most new Asus laptops will be sold online and offline
  • Asus claims new laptops are built for content creators

Asus has announced upgrades for six of its Creator Series laptops in India today. The series includes the Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED, Zenbook Pro 16X OLED, ProArt StudioBook Pro 16 OLED, ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED, Vivobook Pro 15 OLED, and Vivobook Pro 16X OLED. Most of these laptops will be sold via online and offline retail channels, except for the Zenbook Pro 16X OLED and StudioBook Pro 16 OLED, which will be sold exclusively via Asus' e-shop online store. These Creator Series laptops are designed for content creators, according to the company.

Asus Zenbook Creative series price in India, availability

Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED price in India starts at Rs. 1,44,990. The laptop will be available online via Asus e-shop, Amazon, and Flipkart. It will be available offline via Asus' brand stores and other multi-brand retail stores as well. The Zenbook Pro 16X OLED price in India starts at Rs. 2,49,990, and it will be available via the Asus e-shop. The ProArt StudioBook Pro 16 OLED price in India starts at Rs. 3,29,990, and it will also be available via company's online store.

The ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED price in India starts at Rs. 1,99,990, and will be available online via the company online store, Amazon, and Flipkart. The laptop will also be available offline via Asus' brand stores. The Vivobook Pro 15 OLED price in India starts at Rs. 89,990, and it will be available via Asus e-shop, Amazon, Flipkart, and Asus Exclusive Stores. Lastly, the Vivobook Pro 16X OLED price in India starts at Rs. 1,59,990, and the laptop will be sold via the Asus e-store online and Asus Exclusive Stores offline.

Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED specifications

Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED is a dual-screen laptop with a ScreenPad Plus secondary touchscreen. It features 12th Gen Intel Core i9, i7, and i5 processor options. It can be configured with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB or 1TB SSD storage options. It gets an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU with Asus IceCool Plus technology for cooling. The primary OLED touchscreen features 2.8K resolution, HDR support, 16:10 aspect ratio, Dolby Vision, 120Hz refresh rate, Pantone Validated colour accuracy, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The laptop uses a magnesium-aluminum body. The Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED laptop is 17.9mm thick, and weighs about 1.7kg, according to the company. It features two ThunderBolt 4 ports, a USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 2 port, an HDMI 2.1 port, a microSD Express 7.0 port, and a 3.5mm combo headphone jack. The laptop packs a 76WHrs battery with 180W fast charging support. It also gets ProArt Creator Hub software.

Asus Zenbook Pro 16X OLED specifications

Asus Zenbook Pro 16X OLED sports active aerodynamic system (AAS) Ultra mechanism that tilts the keyboard by 7-degrees when the Zenbook is opened. According to the company, this enhances cooling by allowing 30 percent more airflow than the previous generation laptop. It gets a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H processor options with 32GB RAM, and a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor option with 16GB of RAM. It sports a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with Nvidia Studio drivers. The laptop also gets 1TB SSD storage.

The new Asus laptop sports a 16-inch touchscreen with 4K resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and stylus support. The company is also offering the updated Asus Dial, which can be customised via the ProArt Creator Hub. The laptop is equipped with ThunderBolt 4 and USB Type-C ports with support for fast charging. It also gets an HDMI 2.1 port, a USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 2 port, and an SD Express 7.0 card reader.

Asus ProArt StudioBook Pro 16 OLED specifications

Asus ProArt StudioBook Pro 16 OLED is powered by a 12th Gen Intel i9-12900H processor, coupled with Nvidia RTX A3000 GPU with 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM. It sports a 16-inch OELD display with 4K resolution, HDR support, 16:10 aspect ratio, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The company claims that the display has been built to deliver up to 550 nits of brightness. The laptop also gets Asus Dial. It features two SSD slots that can support up to 2TB + 2TB storage capacity. It gets two ThunderBolt 4 ports, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and an SD Express 7.0 card reader.

Asus ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED specifications

Asus ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED features the same display specifications as the Pro variant. The laptop also shared the ports and storage configuration as the ProArt StudioBook Pro 16 OLED. It also features Asus Dial that enables users to take control of the compatible Adobe creative apps. The most notable difference between the two is the processor and the GPU.

The new Asus laptop features 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H processor option, and a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor option. The Asus ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED features Nvidia GeForece RTX 3070Ti GPU with 8GB RAM and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB RAM options.

Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED specifications

Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED sports a 16-inch OLED display with 4K resolution. It is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H processor with up to 32GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. It features Asus DialPad, which is claimed to offer precise rotary input for creative tasks, according to Asus. It gets up to 1TB SSD that can expanded with another M.2 SSD. It sports a full-HD resolution webcam, a Harman Kardon speaker setup with Dolby Atmos, a fingerprint scanner, and 140W fast charging support. It also gets ThunderBolt 4 ports, USB Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and an SD Express 7.0 card reader.

Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED specifications

Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED sports a 15.6-inch OLED display with 16:9 aspect ratio and full-HD resolution. It is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H processor with up to 16GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU. Like the Vivobook Pro 16X OLED, it also sports a webcam with full-HD resolution, a Harman Kardon speaker setup with Dolby Atmos, a fingerprint scanner for security, and 140W fast charging support. The laptop also features the same ports and card reader as the Vivobook Pro 16X OLED laptop, according to the company.

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav works as a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He became a journalist in 2021, and was earlier covering North American companies, including the MAANG, for a news agency. His interest in gadgets and EVs brought him here. After work, you’ll probably find him either reading Jaun Elia or competing for a district in Mafia 3: Definitive Edition. More
