Asus Zenbook 17 Fold laptop was launched by the company on Wednesday. The laptop sports a 17.3-inch foldable OLED touchscreen with 1,920x2,560 pixels resolution, 4:3 aspect ratio, and 0.2ms of response time. The company claims that the display has been built to produce a peak brightness of 500 nits. It also gets 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut, 1.07 billion colours, and 87 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Asus Zenbook 17 Fold is equipped with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage. It is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor.

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold price, availability

The Asus Zenbook 17 Fold price is set at $3,499 (roughly Rs. 2,78,300). The laptop will be available globally in the fourth quarter of this year, according to Asus. It will be sold in a single Tech Black colour option. Asus is yet to announce plans to launch the Zenbook 17 Fold in India.

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold specifications

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold runs on Windows 11, and a sports a 17.3-inch fOLED touchscreen with 1,920x2,560 pixels resolution, 4:3 aspect ratio, and 0.2ms of response time. The display is a VESA certified HDR True Black 500 screen with 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut, 87 percent screen-to-body ratio, and Pantone certification. The company claims that the display has been built to produce a peak brightness of 500 nits. The display size can be reduced to 12.5 inches (when folded) with a 1,280x1,920 pixels resolution and 3:2 aspect ratio.

The new Asus laptop is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, paired with Intel Iris Xe GPU. The Zenbook 17 Fold is equipped with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD for inbuilt storage. It gets two thunderbolt 4 ports and a 3.5mm combo audio jack. It also features a touchpad. For optics, it is equipped with a 5-megapixel AI camera with 3D noise reduction and IR function. It gets a quad-speaker setup with Harman Kardon-certified Dolby Atmos sound. There is also a built-in microphone with Cortana and Alexa voice assistant support.

The Asus Zenbook 17 Fold packs a 75Whr battery, which is claimed to offer up to 9.5 hours battery life with the screen folded and 8.5 hours of battery life when unfolded. It gets a USB Type-C 64W power adapter as well. When folded, the laptop measures 378.5 x 287.6 x 8.7mm, and 287.6 x 189.3 x 17.4mm when unfolded. Without the Asus ErgoSense Bluetooth keyboard and touchpad the laptop weighs about 1.5kg, and with the Bluetooth keyboard, it weighs about 1.8kg, according to the company.