Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition Launched in India; Zenbook 14 OLED Debuts, Vivobook Models Refreshed

Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition features an Intel Core i9-12900H processor.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 12 May 2022 18:51 IST
Photo Credit: Asus

The Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition sports a space-inspired Zero-G Titanium finish

Highlights
  • Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition has a 14-inch 2.8K display
  • It packs a 63Wh battery that supports up to 100W fast charging
  • The Asus Zenbook S 14/ S 15 have an Intel Evo certification

Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition has landed in India. This limited-edition laptop commemorates the 25th anniversary of the Asus P6300 laptop spending 600 days in orbit on the MIR space station. This was the company's first laptop to be sent into space. It sports a space-inspired design which includes multiple easter eggs. The Taiwanese tech giant has also launched the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED alongside this laptop. It has even refreshed its Vivobook S 14 OLED/ S 15 OLED and Vivobook 14/ 15 notebooks for the Indian market.

Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition price in India, availability

The Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition is priced at Rs. 1,14,990 and sports a Zero-G Titanium finish. It can be bought online from the official Asus website. This limited-edition Asus laptop will also be available on Amazon, Flipkart, and ROG stores.

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED price in India, availability

The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED costs Rs. 89,990, and comes in Aqua Celadon and Ponder Blue colours. It can be purchased online from the official Asus site. You will also be able to buy it online from Amazon and Flipkart along with popular retail stores across India.

Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED (S3402), Vivobook S 15 OLED (S3502/ K3502) price in India, availability

The Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED (S3402) and Vivobook S 15 OLED (S3502/ K3502)'s pricing starts from Rs. 74,990. The Vivobook S 15 OLED K3502 model will be sold exclusively on Amazon whereas the S3502 model will be available at retail stores. The Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED (S3402) will be available on Flipkart. These laptops offer Brave Green (K3502 only), Indie Black, and Neutral Grey colour options.

Asus Vivobook 14 (X1402), Vivobook 15 (X1502) price in India, availability

As per the Asus media statement, the Asus Vivobook 14 (X1402) and Asus Vivobook 15 (X1502) both start from Rs. 42,990, and can be purchased from the Asus site. At the time of writing, however, the Rs. 45,990 and Rs. 57,990 models (respectively) of the two laptops were the listed starting prices on the Asus India site. They come in Quiet Blue and Transparent Silver colours.

Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition specifications

This special edition laptop is equipped with the latest Intel Core i9-12900H processor. Asus also offers the option of 12th generation Intel Core i5 and i7 processors as well. The Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition also features integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It has a 14-inch 2.8K (2,880x1,800 pixels) OLED touchscreen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 16:10 aspect ratio. It features an HD webcam with a privacy shutter on the front. There is a customizable 3.5-inch OLED ZenVision display on the lid.

It can pack up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. It is equipped with dual cooling and dual heat pipes to prevent thermal throttling. In terms of connectivity, this laptop offers dual-band Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.2 support. The Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition also features two Thunderbolt 4.0 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, an HDMI 2.0 port, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack.

The laptop has a sleek design which is only 15.9mm thick and weighs 1.4kg. The Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition is designed to offer space-grade durability. It features a 63Wh battery that can support up to 100W fast charging.

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED specifications

The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED sports a 14-inch 2.8K display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The display is certified by TÜV Rheinland for low blue light emissions. The laptop offers up to an Intel Core i7-1260P processor coupled with Intel Iris Xe Graphics. The laptop houses 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage.

Photo Credit: Asus

It packs a large 75Wh battery which can support 65W fast charging. It has an aluminium chassis, which is 16.9mm thick and weighs 1.4kg. The laptop features a fingerprint scanner with Windows Hello authentication for security.

The Zenbook 14 OLED features a 3DNR HD webcam and AI noise-cancelling audio technology for a great video calling experience. It is equipped with an Asus ErgoSense keyboard with a large touchpad. The laptop also comes with NumberPad 2.0 technology that converts the trackpad into a NumPad.

For connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.2 technologies. It also features two Thunderbolt 4.0 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, an HDMI 2.0 port, a 3.5mm combo jack, and a microSD slot.

Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED (S3402), Vivobook S 15 OLED (S3502/ K3502) specifications

Both of these refreshed models have OLED displays with 600 nits of brightness. They offer up to an Intel Core i7-12700H processor for performance along with integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics. The Vivobook S 14 and Vivobook S 15 feature 16GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 512GB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage.

They are equipped with a 70Wh battery that can support 90W fast charging. Both of these notebooks are 18.9mm thick. Furthermore, the Vivobook S 14 weighs 1.5kg and the Vivobook S15 weighs 1.8kg. Notably, these notebooks are the first from Asus to receive the Intel Evo certification. These Asus notebooks are equipped with two Thunderbolt 4.0 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, a USB 2.0 port, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Asus Vivobook 14 (X1402), Vivobook 15 (X1502), specifications

The Asus Vivobook 14 (X1402) and Vivobook 15 (X1502) are equipped with 14-inch and 15.6-inch full-HD panels respectively. They offer a choice between Intel Core i5-1240P and Intel Core i3-122P processors. These notebooks feature integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics. They pack up to 16GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 512GB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage.

Both of these notebooks have a thickness of 19.9mm. The Asus Vivobook 14 (X1402) weighs 1.5kg and the Vivobook 15 (X1502) weighs 1.7kg. They house a large 42Wh battery that offers 65W fast charging support. It is equipped with a fingerprint scanner for safe biometric authentication. It features plenty of ports, including USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-C), two USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-A), USB 2.0, a full-sized HDMI 1.4, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Asus India's Arnold Su joins this week's Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to talk about how the PC maker is planning to grow its presence in the country. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Asus Zenbook 14 OLED Laptop

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1,800x2,880 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Core i7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 1TB
Weight 1.39 kg
Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED (2022) Laptop

Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED (2022) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 2880x1800 pixels
Processor Core i7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
Hard disk No
SSD 1TB
Graphics Intel Iris Xe
Weight 1.50 kg
Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (2022) Laptop

Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (2022) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Core i7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
Hard disk No
SSD 1TB
Graphics Intel Iris Xe
Weight 1.80 kg
Asus Vivobook 14 (X1402) Laptop

Asus Vivobook 14 (X1402) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1,080x1,920 pixels
Processor Core i5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.50 kg
Asus Vivobook 15 (X1502) Laptop

Asus Vivobook 15 (X1502) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1,080x1,920 pixels
Processor Core i5
RAM 16GB
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.70 kg
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
