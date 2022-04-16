Technology News
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition is priced at $1,999 (roughly Rs. 1,52,600).

By David Delima | Updated: 16 April 2022 14:26 IST
The Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition lets users check notifications without opening the lid

Highlights
  • Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition comes with 32GB of RAM
  • The laptop sports a secondary 3.5-inch OLED panel for notifications
  • Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition will launch in India later in 2022

Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition has been launched as a limited-edition laptop to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the company's first laptop sent into space. The laptop is equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 H-series CPU, with 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It sports a 14-inch OLED touchscreen display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 92 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition also features a 3.5-inch OLED companion ZenVision monochrome display on the lid to check notifications without opening the lid, or display animations and static text.

Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition price, availability

The Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition is priced at $1,999 (roughly Rs. 1,52,600) and will be available for purchase in a single Zero-G Titanium colour model in the US via Amazon, the Asus Eshop and Newegg. Asus previously revealed it will launch in India later in 2022 and be widely available.

Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition specifications

According to the company, the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition runs on Windows 11 Pro. It features a 14-inch 2.8K (2,880x1,800 pixels) touchscreen OLED display with HDR content support and a 90Hz refresh rate. The laptop is powered by an 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics, along with 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM. For storing content, there is a 1TB M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD.

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, an HDMI 2.0 port, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack. The Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition is equipped with a 720p webcam. It packs a 63Wh lithium polymer battery that supports 100W fast charging. The device measures 331x221x15.9mm and weighs 1.4kg, according to the company.

Asus India's Arnold Su joins this week's Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to talk about how the PC maker is planning to grow its presence in the country. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
David Delima
