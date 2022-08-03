Technology News
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED, Vivobook S 14 Flip, Vivobook 15 With Upto 16GB RAM Launched in India

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED price in India begins at Rs. 99,990, while the Vivobook S 14 Flip starts at Rs. 66,990, whereas the Vivobook 15 gets a price tag of Rs. 49,990.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 3 August 2022 18:58 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED comes with a 360-degree ErgoLift hinge design

Highlights
  • Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED comes with a 360-degree ErgoLift hinge design
  • Asus Vivobook S 14 Flip features a 14-inch IPS panel
  • Asus Vivobook 15 comes with a 720p webcam with privacy shutter

Asus on Wednesday announced the Zenbook 14 Flip OLED, Vivobook S 14 Flip, and Vivobook 15 laptops in India. Among the three models, the Vivobook S 14 Flip is available with both AMD and Intel processors. Meanwhile, the Zenbook 14 Flip OLED model is equipped with the latest gaming-grade intel 12th Gen H-series processors. The Vivobook 15 is a sleek and light-weight touchscreen laptop, as claimed by the company and it sports a 15.6-inche full-HD display. Moreover, the Zenbook model comes with a 360-degree ErgoLift hinge design.

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED, Vivobook S 14 Flip, Vivobook 15 price in India

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED price in India starts at Rs. 99,990, while the Vivobook S 14 Flip carries a starting price of Rs. 66,990, and the Vivobook 15 starts at Rs. 49,990. The laptops will be available for purchase through Amazon, Asus e-shops, as well as Asus Exclusive stores. Moreover, the Vivobook 15 will also be available to buy via Flipkart.

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED specifications

The Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED features a 14-inch OLED touchscreen with a 90Hz refresh rate, 550 nits of brightness, and a 16:10 aspect ratio. It comes with a 360-degree ErgoLift hinge design. Under the hood, the laptop comes with up to 12th Gen Intel H-series processors along with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. There is also up to 1TB of PCIe Gen 4x4 SSD storage.

Connectivity options include three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports and a 3.5mm combo audio jack. The Zenbook 14 Flip OLED also packs a 63Whr battery that supports 100W fast charging. Besides, the laptop weighs 1.5kg.

Asus Vivobook S 14 Flip specifications

The Asus Vivobook S 14 Flip features a 14-inch IPS panel with full-HD+ resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio. It can be equipped with both Intel and AMD chipsets. There's an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H variant with AMD Radeon Graphics and an Intel Core i512500H variant with Intel Iris Xe graphics. Both models offer up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM. The Vivobook S 14 Flip also carries 512GB of PCIe 3.0 SSD storage.

Connectivity options on the Vivobook S 14 Flip include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.0. The laptop comes with stereo speakers and is paired with Smart AMP and Harman-Kardon audio. It also includes an FHD webcam along with a privacy shutter.

Asus has packed the Vivobook S 14 Flip with a 50WHr battery that supports 90W fast charging. The laptop comes with 18.9mm of thickness and weighs 1.5kg.

Asus Vivobook 15 specifications

The Asus Vivobook 15 carries a 15.6-inch full-HD display that delivers up to 82 percent screen-to-body ratio. The laptop is powered by up to an Intel Core i5 1240P processor, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR4 RAM and up to 512GB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage.

Asus has provided a range of connectivity options on the Vivobook 15, including Wi-Fi 6, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, USB 2.0, HDMI, and a 3.5 combo audio jack.

The Vivobook 15 also comes with a fingerprint scanner and a 720p webcam with a privacy shutter. The laptop packs a 42WHr battery and includes 65W fast charging. Moreover, it comes with 19.9mm of thickness and weighs 1.7kg.

Asus Vivobook S 14 Flip Laptop

Asus Vivobook S 14 Flip Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.00-inch
Processor Core i5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 1TB
Graphics Intel Iris Xe
Weight 1.50 kg
Asus Vivobook 15 Laptop

Asus Vivobook 15 Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
Display size 15.60-inch
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Core i5
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 11
Weight 1.80 kg
Further reading: Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED, Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED Price in India, Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED Specifications, Asus Vivobook S 14 Flip, Asus Vivobook S 14 Flip Price in India, Asus Vivobook S 14 Flip Specifications, Asus Vivobook 15, Asus Vivobook 15 Price in India, Asus Vivobook 15 Specifications, Asus
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha is a Sub-Editor and writes for Gadgets 360. She writes about smartphones, apps, and everything related to gadgets and technology. Before coming to this genre, she covered several general news as a reporter for The Indian Express. Besides journalism stuff, she can be found reading books and practicing her classical dance moves. Apoorva can be contacted via email at Apoorvas@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Smartphones May Drop the “Z” in Moniker: Report

