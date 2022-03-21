Photo Credit: Asus India
Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED was launched in India on Monday. The new Asus laptop comes in a convertible design and features a 2.8K OLED display. It is also touted to be the world's slimmest 14-inch convertible laptop with an OLED display. The ZenBook 14 Flip OLED is equipped with a 360-degree ErgoLift hinge design that makes it capable of being flipped to any position and work as a tablet or a laptop. The device is also powered by an up to AMD Ryzen 9 CPU, along with AMD Radeon integrated graphics. It also carries 16GB of RAM as standard and up to 1TB storage. The Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED carries a Magical NumberPad 2.0 that transforms the trackpad with a virtual numpad or calculator.
Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED price in India starts at Rs. 91,990 for the base AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor option that is paired with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. ZenBook 14 Flip OLED also comes in an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H option that features 16GB RAM and 1TB storage priced at Rs. 1,12,990. Its top-end model with AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD price in India is set at Rs. 1,34,990.
All three models of Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED come with a one-year international warranty and will be available for purchase through Amazon, Flipkart, and Asus e-shop as well as online stores starting Monday, March 21.
The Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED laptop runs on Windows 11 and features a 14-inch 2.8K (2,880x1,800 pixels) 10-bit OLED NanoEdge display with touch support and a 90Hz refresh rate. The display also comes with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 550 nits of peak brightness, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. ZenBook 14 Flip OLED is powered by up to an octa-core AMD Ryzen 9 5900H processor, along with 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM at 4,266MHz frequency. For storing content, there is up to 1TB of M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen 3 SSD.
Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, an HDMI 2.0, microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack.
Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED comes with an HD webcam that has an electronic privacy shutter. There is also a full-sized backlit keyboard, paired with a Magic NumberPad 2.0 trackpad. The machine also includes a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.
Asus has equipped ZenBook 14 Flip OLED with Harman-Kardon sound. The device also has an Asus AI Noise-Cancelling Audio technology to reduce ambient noise during video chats.
ZenBook 14 Flip OLED comes in an aluminium alloy lid and chassis and packs a 63Wh battery that supports 100W USB Type-C fast charging. Besides, the device measures 311x223x15.9mm and weighs 1.4kg.
