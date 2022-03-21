Technology News
  Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED With a 2.8K Touchscreen Display, AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Processor Launched in India

Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED With a 2.8K Touchscreen Display, AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Processor Launched in India

Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED price in India starts at Rs. 91,990.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 21 March 2022 12:12 IST
Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED With a 2.8K Touchscreen Display, AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Processor Launched in India

Photo Credit: Asus India

Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED comes with a 90Hz OLED display

Highlights
  • Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED has debuted in three distinct options
  • The Asus laptop comes with a 360-degree hinge design
  • Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED carries up to 1TB of SSD storage

Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED was launched in India on Monday. The new Asus laptop comes in a convertible design and features a 2.8K OLED display. It is also touted to be the world's slimmest 14-inch convertible laptop with an OLED display. The ZenBook 14 Flip OLED is equipped with a 360-degree ErgoLift hinge design that makes it capable of being flipped to any position and work as a tablet or a laptop. The device is also powered by an up to AMD Ryzen 9 CPU, along with AMD Radeon integrated graphics. It also carries 16GB of RAM as standard and up to 1TB storage. The Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED carries a Magical NumberPad 2.0 that transforms the trackpad with a virtual numpad or calculator.

Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED price in India

Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED price in India starts at Rs. 91,990 for the base AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor option that is paired with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. ZenBook 14 Flip OLED also comes in an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H option that features 16GB RAM and 1TB storage priced at Rs. 1,12,990. Its top-end model with AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD price in India is set at Rs. 1,34,990.

All three models of Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED come with a one-year international warranty and will be available for purchase through Amazon, Flipkart, and Asus e-shop as well as online stores starting Monday, March 21.

Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED specifications

The Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED laptop runs on Windows 11 and features a 14-inch 2.8K (2,880x1,800 pixels) 10-bit OLED NanoEdge display with touch support and a 90Hz refresh rate. The display also comes with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 550 nits of peak brightness, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. ZenBook 14 Flip OLED is powered by up to an octa-core AMD Ryzen 9 5900H processor, along with 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM at 4,266MHz frequency. For storing content, there is up to 1TB of M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen 3 SSD.

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, an HDMI 2.0, microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack.

Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED comes with an HD webcam that has an electronic privacy shutter. There is also a full-sized backlit keyboard, paired with a Magic NumberPad 2.0 trackpad. The machine also includes a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

Asus has equipped ZenBook 14 Flip OLED with Harman-Kardon sound. The device also has an Asus AI Noise-Cancelling Audio technology to reduce ambient noise during video chats.

ZenBook 14 Flip OLED comes in an aluminium alloy lid and chassis and packs a 63Wh battery that supports 100W USB Type-C fast charging. Besides, the device measures 311x223x15.9mm and weighs 1.4kg.

Asus India's Arnold Su joins this week's Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to talk about how the PC maker is planning to grow its presence in the country. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED (UN5401) Laptop

Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED (UN5401) Laptop

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 2880x1800 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Ryzen 5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.40 kg
Further reading: Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED price in India, Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED specifications, Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED, Asus
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED With a 2.8K Touchscreen Display, AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Processor Launched in India
