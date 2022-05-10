Technology News
Asus Vivobook, Zenbook Laptop Lineups Refreshed With Updated Intel, AMD Processors

The company also announced limited edition versions of the Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED.

By David Delima | Updated: 10 May 2022 19:40 IST
Asus has launched the latest generation of its Vivobook Pro and Vivobook S laptops, alongside new Zenbook Pro and Zenbook S models on Monday. The newest models from the Taiwanese PC manufacturer sport OLED displays and are powered by up to the latest 12-generation Intel Core H-series or AMD Ryzen 6000 H-series processors, along with Nvidia GeForce 30 series graphics. Meanwhile, the company also announced limited edition Vivobook 13 Slate laptops designed by artists Philip Colbert and Steven Harrington.

Asus is yet to reveal pricing and availability details for the new Vivobook Pro, Vivobook S, Zenbook Pro, and Zenbook S models. The company has not made any announcements related to the launch of these laptop models in India.

Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED specifications

Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED is powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H or AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processors, paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics and up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The laptop comes with up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED is equipped with a 16-inch 4K (3,840x2,400 pixels) OLED display with up to 600 nits of peak brightness, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage.

The laptop is equipped with a full-HD+ camera with a privacy shutter. It features inbuilt speakers and microphones with Harman Kardon audio. Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED comes with Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth v5.2 support, along with a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, an HDMI 2.1 port, an Ethernet port, an SD card reader, along with a 3.5mm audio jack. The laptop packs a 90Wh battery and measures 354.0 x 248.5 x 19.9 and weighs 2.30kg.

Asus Vivobook Pro 15X OLED specifications

The newly launched Asus Vivobook Pro 15X OLED is equipped with up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7- 12700H or AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processors, paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics and up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It offers up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. Asus Vivobook Pro 15X OLED sports a 15.6-inch 2.8K (2,880x1,620 pixels) OLED display with up to 600 nits of peak brightness, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The laptop comes with a full-HD+ camera with a privacy shutter. It is equipped with inbuilt speakers and microphones with Harman Kardon audio. Asus Vivobook Pro 15X OLED comes with Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth v5.2 support, along with a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, an HDMI 2.1 port, an Ethernet port, an SD card reader, along with a 3.5mm audio jack. The laptop packs a 76Wh battery. It measures 355.4 x 239.8 x 20.9 mm and weighs 2.10kg, according to Asus.

Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED specifications

The Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED is equipped with up to 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H processors, paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It offers up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. The Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED is equipped with a 14.5-inch 2.8K (2,880 x 1,800 pixels) OLED display with up to 600 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, according to Asus.

The Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED comes with a full-HD+ camera with a privacy shutter, and inbuilt speakers and microphones with Harman Kardon audio. On the connectivity front, the laptop offers Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth v5.2 support, along with a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, a microSD card reader, along with a 3.5mm audio jack. The laptop packs a 70Wh battery. It measures 322.8 x 229.9 x 17.9 mm and weighs 16.8kg.

Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED specifications

Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED is powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H or AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processors, paired with AMD Radeon or Intel Iris Xe graphics and up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM. The laptop comes with up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED is equipped with a 14.5-inch 2.8K (2,880 x 1,800 pixels) OLED display with up to 550 nits of peak brightness, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage.

The laptop is equipped with an HD camera with a privacy shutter. It features inbuilt speakers and microphones with Harman Kardon audio. Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED comes with up to Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth v5.2 support, along with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, an HDMI 2.0a port, along with a 3.5mm audio jack. The laptop packs a 70Wh battery and measures 322.3 x 230.9 x 17.9 and weighs 1.63kg.

Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED specifications

The newly announced Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED is equipped with up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7- 12700H or AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processors, paired with AMD Radeon or Intel Iris Xe graphics and up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM. It offers up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED sports a 14-inch 2.8K (2,880x1,800 pixels) OLED display with up to 600 nits of peak brightness, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The laptop comes with a HD camera with a privacy shutter. It is equipped with inbuilt speakers and microphones with Harman Kardon audio. Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED comes with up to Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth v5.2 support, along with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, an HDMI 2.0b port, along with a 3.5mm audio jack. The laptop packs a 70Wh battery. It measures 316.4 x 224.5 x 18.9 mm and weighs 1.50kg, according to Asus.

Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED specifications

The Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED is equipped with up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H or AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processors, paired with AMD Radeon or Intel Iris Xe graphics and up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM. It offers up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. The Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED is equipped with a 15.6-inch full-HD+ (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 600 nits of peak brightness, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, according to Asus.

The Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED comes with a HD camera with a privacy shutter, and features inbuilt speakers and microphones with Harman Kardon audio. On the connectivity front, the laptop offers Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth v5.2 support, along with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, an HDMI 2.0b port, along with a 3.5mm audio jack. The laptop packs a 70Wh battery. It measures 359.8 x 232.9 x 18.9 mm and weighs 1.80kg.

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED Steven Harrington Edition/ Philip Colbert Edition specifications

Both the Steven Harrington Edition and Philip Colbert Edition variants of the Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED sport a 13.3-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) OLED touchscreen display with up to 500 nits of peak brightness and Dolby Vision support, that can be magnetically detached. The display comes with HDR support and has a 0.2ms response time. The laptop is powered by an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB eMMC and M.2 NVMe 256GB SSD storage options.

The laptop comes with Dolby Atmos support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. Ports on the Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED include two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card slot. It sports 13-megapixel primary and 5-megapixel secondary cameras. Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED packs a 50Whr battery with support for 65W charging. Asus Vivobook 13 Slate measures 309.9 x 190 x 7.9mm and weighs 0.78kg.

Asus Zenbook Pro 16X OLED specifications

Asus Zenbook Pro 16X OLED is powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H processors, paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics and up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The laptop comes with up to 2TB of NVMe SSD storage. Asus Zenbook Pro 16X OLED is equipped with a 16-inch 4K (3,840x2,400 pixels) OLED display with up to 550 nits of peak brightness, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage.

The laptop is equipped with a full-HD+ infrared camera with a privacy shutter. It features inbuilt 4-way stereo speakers and a microphone array with Harman Kardon audio. Asus Zenbook Pro 16X OLED comes with Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth v5.2 support, along with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, an HDMI 2.1 port, an SD card reader, along with a 3.5mm audio jack. The laptop packs a 96Wh battery and measures 355.0 x 251.0 x 16.9mm and weighs 2.30kg.

Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED specifications

Asus' newly launched Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED is equipped with up to 12th Gen Intel Core i9- 12900H processors, paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics and up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It offers up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage, according to the company.

The Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED sports a 15.6-inch 2.8K (2,880x1,620 pixels) OLED display with up to 600 nits of peak brightness, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, and a 120Hz refresh rate. It also features a second 12.7-inch ScreenPad Plus (2,880 x 864 pixels) IPS-level panel with stylus support.

The laptop comes with a full-HD+ camera with a privacy shutter. It is equipped with inbuilt speakers and microphones with Harman Kardon audio. Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED comes with Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth v5.2 support, along with a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, an HDMI 2.1 port, an Ethernet port, an SD card reader, along with a 3.5mm audio jack. The laptop packs a 76Wh battery. It measures 323.5 x 224.7 x 17.9 mm and weighs 1.75kg, according to Asus.

Asus Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED specifications

The Asus Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED is equipped with up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processors with up to Intel Arc A370M discrete graphics, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It offers up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. The Asus Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED is equipped with a 15.6-inch 2.8K (2,880 x 1,620 pixels) OLED display with up to 550 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, according to Asus.

The Asus Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED comes with a HD infrared camera, along with inbuilt speakers and microphones with Harman Kardon audio. On the connectivity front, the laptop offers Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth v5.2 support, along with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, an HDMI 2.0b port, a microSD card reader, along with a 3.5mm audio jack. The laptop packs a 96Wh battery. It measures 355.2 x 229 x 18.9 mm and weighs 1.80kg.

Asus Zenbook Pro 17 specifications

Asus Zenbook Pro 17 is powered by up to AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processors, paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics and up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The laptop comes with up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. Asus Zenbook Pro 17 is equipped with a 17.3-inch WQHD (2,260x1,440 pixels) IPS display with up to 400 nits of peak brightness, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage.

The laptop is equipped with a full-HD+ camera. It features stereo speakers with Harman Kardon audio. Asus Zenbook Pro 16X OLED comes with Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth v5.2 support, along with two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, an SD card reader, along with a 3.5mm audio jack. The laptop packs a 76Wh battery and measures 395.0 x 258.6 x 18.9 mm and weighs 2.35kg.

Asus Zenbook S 13 Flip OLED specifications

The newly launched Asus Zenbook S 13 Flip OLED is powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7- 1260P processors, paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics and up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It offers up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage, according to the company. The laptop sports a 13.3-inch WQXGA+ (2,880x1,800 pixels) OLED display with 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage and up to 550 nits of peak brightness.

The Asus Zenbook S 13 Flip OLED features a a full-HD+ infrared camera. It is equipped with inbuilt speakers and microphones with Harman Kardon audio. The laptop offers Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth v5.2 support, along with three Thunderbolt 4 ports, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The laptop packs a 67Wh battery. It measures 296.3 x 209.7 x 14.9 mm and weighs 1.10kg, according to the company.

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED specifications

The Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED is equipped with up to AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processors with AMD Radeon graphics, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It offers up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. The Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED is equipped with a 13.3-inch 2.8K (2,880 x 1,800 pixels) OLED display with up to 550 nits of peak brightness, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, according to the company.

The Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED comes with a HD camera, along with inbuilt speakers and microphones with Harman Kardon audio. On the connectivity front, the laptop offers Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth v5.2 support, along with three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, along with a 3.5mm audio jack. The laptop packs a 67Wh battery. It measures 296.7 x 210.5 x 14.9 mm and weighs 1.10kg.

