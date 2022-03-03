Technology News
loading

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED With Detachable Keyboard, Stylus Support Launched in India

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED price in India starts at Rs. 45,990.

By David Delima | Updated: 3 March 2022 12:00 IST
Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED With Detachable Keyboard, Stylus Support Launched in India

Photo Credit: Asus

The Asus Vivobook Slate 13 comes with a magnetically detachable keyboard

Highlights
  • Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED features a 13.3-inch display
  • The laptop also comes with Asus Pen 2.0 stylus support
  • Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED offers up to 256GB of storage

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED was launched in India on Thursday. The convertible 2-in-1 laptop features a 13.3-inch OLED touchsreen display and runs on Windows 11. It is powered by quad core Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processors and offers up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The new Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED packs a 50Whr battery and the company says the laptop offers up to nine hours of battery life on a single charge. It features a magnetically detachable keyboard and comes with support for the new Asus Pen 2.0 stylus, according to the company.

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED price in India, availability

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED price in India starts at Rs. 45,990 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB eMMC storage variant. The company will also sell an Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED model with fingerprint scanner, laptop sleeve, stand, and an Asus Pen 2.0 stylus with holder, priced at Rs. 57,990.

Meanwhile, the high-end Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED model with 8GB RAM and 256GB of SSD storage will also come with a laptop sleeve and stand, along with a stylus and holder, priced at Rs. 62,990.

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED will be available for purchase in a single Black colour option, starting March 3 via Amazon, Flipkart, Asus exclusive stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales, according to Asus.

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED specifications

The newly launched Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED sports a 13.3-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) OLED touchscreen display with up to 500 nits of peak brightness and Dolby Vision support, that can be magnetically detached. The display comes with HDR support, and has a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio with a 0.2ms response time, and supports 1.07 billion colours. The laptop is powered by an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The laptop comes with Dolby Atmos support.

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED will be available in two storage configurations — 128GB eMMC and M.2 NVMe 256GB SSD. The laptop also offers an inbuilt fingerprint sensor on select models. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. Ports on the Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED include two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card slot. It sports 13-megapixel primary and 5-megapixel secondary cameras. Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED packs a 50Whr battery that is claimed to offer nine hours of battery life on a single charge, with support for 65W charging. The 2-in-1 laptop comes with support for the new Asus Pen 2.0 stylus and comes with a stylus holder. Asus Vivobook 13 Slate measures 309.9 x 190 x 7.9mm and weighs 0.78kg. 

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED Laptop

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED Laptop

Display size 13.30-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Pentium
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 256GB
Graphics Intel Graphics
Weight 0.78 kg
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED, Asus, Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED Specifications, sus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED Price
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Google Blocks Russia’s RT, Sputnik Apps From Play Store in Europe Amid Ukraine Crisis
Samsung Galaxy Phones Seem to Be Throttling Performance on Select Android Apps, Games
Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED With Detachable Keyboard, Stylus Support Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BharatPe Removes Ashneer Grover From All Positions at Company
  2. Elon Musk Responds to Russian Space Chief's Warning on Future of ISS
  3. Apple Sends Invites for March 8 Event; New MacBook, iPhone SE 3 Expected
  4. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Price in India and Variants Tipped
  5. Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED With Detachable Keyboard Launched in India
  6. MWC 2022: Lenovo ThinkVision M14d Portable Monitor Launched
  7. Oppo Reno 7Z 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC Announced: All Details
  8. MWC 2022: Honor Watch GS 3 Smartwatch, Earbuds 3 Pro TWS Earphones Launched
  9. Realme Narzo 50 to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today
  10. Chinese State-Owned Firms Push 5G Credentials Despite US Ban
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Watch 2 Lite India Launch Date Set for March 9: Expected Price, Specifications
  2. Poco X4 Pro 5G, Poco Watch India Launch Tipped via Alleged BIS Certification Listing
  3. Ukraine Crisis: G7 Looks to Stop Crypto Assets’ Use as Russia Sanctions Dodge Punitive Measures
  4. Samsung Galaxy A33, Galaxy A13 4G Specifications, Renders Surface Online
  5. Ukraine Vice Prime Minister Twitter-Shaming Firms to Action Over Russia Invasion
  6. Samsung Galaxy Phones Seem to Be Throttling Performance on Select Android Apps, Games
  7. Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED With Detachable Keyboard, Stylus Support Launched in India
  8. Google Blocks Russia’s RT, Sputnik Apps From Play Store in Europe Amid Ukraine Crisis
  9. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Pitches for Self-Reliance in Semiconductor, Make in India
  10. Russia-Controlled RT, Sputnik Banned by EU Over Ukraine Disinformation
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.