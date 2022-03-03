Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED was launched in India on Thursday. The convertible 2-in-1 laptop features a 13.3-inch OLED touchsreen display and runs on Windows 11. It is powered by quad core Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processors and offers up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The new Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED packs a 50Whr battery and the company says the laptop offers up to nine hours of battery life on a single charge. It features a magnetically detachable keyboard and comes with support for the new Asus Pen 2.0 stylus, according to the company.

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED price in India, availability

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED price in India starts at Rs. 45,990 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB eMMC storage variant. The company will also sell an Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED model with fingerprint scanner, laptop sleeve, stand, and an Asus Pen 2.0 stylus with holder, priced at Rs. 57,990.

Meanwhile, the high-end Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED model with 8GB RAM and 256GB of SSD storage will also come with a laptop sleeve and stand, along with a stylus and holder, priced at Rs. 62,990.

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED will be available for purchase in a single Black colour option, starting March 3 via Amazon, Flipkart, Asus exclusive stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales, according to Asus.

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED specifications

The newly launched Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED sports a 13.3-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) OLED touchscreen display with up to 500 nits of peak brightness and Dolby Vision support, that can be magnetically detached. The display comes with HDR support, and has a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio with a 0.2ms response time, and supports 1.07 billion colours. The laptop is powered by an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The laptop comes with Dolby Atmos support.

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED will be available in two storage configurations — 128GB eMMC and M.2 NVMe 256GB SSD. The laptop also offers an inbuilt fingerprint sensor on select models. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. Ports on the Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED include two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card slot. It sports 13-megapixel primary and 5-megapixel secondary cameras. Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED packs a 50Whr battery that is claimed to offer nine hours of battery life on a single charge, with support for 65W charging. The 2-in-1 laptop comes with support for the new Asus Pen 2.0 stylus and comes with a stylus holder. Asus Vivobook 13 Slate measures 309.9 x 190 x 7.9mm and weighs 0.78kg.