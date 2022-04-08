Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 2022 Edition laptop was launched in India on Friday. First introduced at CES this year, the laptop comes with a MUX switch that allows gamers to quickly choose between GPUs to maximise performance or battery life. The machine gets up to a 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor paired with up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080Ti graphics card. Asus has also included a 16-inch display with 165Hz refresh rate, Intelligent Cooling technology, and a multi-faceted audio system in the Zephyrus M16 2022 Edition laptop.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 2022 Edition price in India, availability

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 2022 Edition price in India starts at Rs. 1,79,990. It will be available for purchase starting today, April 8, online via Amazon, Flipkart, Asus E-shop, and Tata Cliq. Customers can also purchase the laptop from offline channels including Asus Exclusive Stores, Croma, Reliance, and VijaySales.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 2022 Edition specifications

As mentioned, Asus first announced the refreshed laptop lineup at CES. The Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 2022 Edition features a 16-inch quad-HD (2,560x1,600 pixels) display with 165Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, and 500 nits of brightness. The display offers support for Dolby Vision, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, and 94 percent screen-to-body ratio. Asus says that the display is certified as a ROG Nebula Display with full-spectrum colour accuracy, and it is smaller than its predecessors by up to 5 percent.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 2022 Edition comes with an Intelligent Cooling feature

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 2022 Edition is powered by a 12th generation Intel Core i9 (12900H) processor which is paired with up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM. As per Asus, the laptop comes with support for up to 48GB of dual-channel DDR5 4800MHz RAM. The laptop comes with up to 4TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD, and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080Ti graphics card. There is an Intelligent Cooling feature wherein a liquid metal compound cools the CPU, and Arc Flow fans maximise airflow, Asus says.

One of the USPs of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 2022 Edition laptop is MUX Switch, which allows gamers to quickly switch between GPU modes either maximise performance or battery life. In the performance mode, the latency is reduced and performance is boosted by an average of 5-10 percent, Asus says. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 2022 Edition comes with a “multi-faceted audio system” for balanced acoustics, and a two-way AI Noise Cancellation for audio clarity. You get two 2W tweeters, and an equal number of 2W dual-force woofers with Smart Amp Technology.

There is an HD IR camera with Windows Hello, and connectivity options on the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 2022 Edition laptop include Wi-Fi 6E as well as Bluetooth v5.2. The laptop comes with a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB Type-C Power Delivery 3.2 Gen 2 port, HDMI 2.0b, 3.5mm combo audio jack, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, and RJ45 LAN port. The laptop is claimed to provide up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.