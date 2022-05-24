Asus ROG Swift 500Hz gaming monitor with a 24.1-inch display has been unveiled on Tuesday in Taiwan during Computex 2022 as the latest offering in the Asus' Republic of Gamers (ROG) division's monitor lineup. The new gaming-focused monitor is built based on the Nvidia G-Sync display technology and offers a 500Hz refresh rate. The new Asus ROG Swift 500Hz gaming monitor has a frameless display and has the Nvidia reflex analyser for reducing system latency by combining both GPU and game optimisations. Further, for esports enthusiasts, it offers an Esports Vibrance mode.

The company is yet to announce the pricing and availability details of the Asus ROG Swift 500Hz gaming monitor. It is shown in a single Black colour option.

Asus ROG Swift 500Hz specifications

The new Asus ROG Swift 500Hz gaming monitor features a 24.1-inch full-HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) display with a 16:9 aspect ratio. The three-sided frameless display has a 500Hz refresh rate. Asus has packed Esports-TN panel (E-TN) technology in the new monitor and it is claimed to deliver 60 percent shorter response times than standard TN LCD displays.

The new gaming monitor includes Nvidia's G-Sync variable refresh rate technology. It features Nvidia's reflex analyser that allows games to optimise frame delivery for increased responsiveness. Further, the Asus ROG Swift 500Hz gaming monitor comes with an esports vibrance mode specifically tuned for esports gaming.

For connectivity, the Asus ROG Swift 500Hz gaming monitor has a display port 1.4, HDMI 2.0 port, two USB 3.2 ports and an earphone jack. Further specifications of the new monitor are not available at this moment.

To recall, Asus ROG Swift 360Hz Monitor was unveiled in 2020 with a 24.5-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080) pixel display. It is currently available for purchase in India with a starting price of Rs. 59,999 across different e-commerce platforms.