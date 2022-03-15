Asus ROG, TUF Gaming Laptops Lineups Refreshed in India: All Details

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15, ROG Strix Scar 17, ROG Strix G15, and ROG Strix G17 were launched in India on Tuesday. Asus had globally unveiled these laptops at CES 2022. The company also refreshed its TUF gaming lineup, with the launch of the Asus TUF F15, Asus TUF F17, Asus TUF A15, and Asus TUF A17 laptops in India. The gaming laptops are based on the latest 12th-generation Intel Core-H and AMD Ryzen 6000 series processors. The new laptop lineup from Asus features displays with ActiveSync support, along with a multiplexer (MUX) switch for improved gaming performance, as well as liquid cooling for thermal management, according to the Taiwanese electronics manufacturer.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15, ROG Strix Scar 17, ROG Strix G15, ROG Strix G17 price in India

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 price in India starts at Rs. 2,64,990, while the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 price starts at Rs. 2,59,990. Meanwhile, the Asus ROG Strix G15 pricing starts at Rs. 1,06,990, while the ASUS ROG Strix G17 price in India starts at Rs. 1,02,990. The laptops will be available from Amazon Flipkart and the Asus E-shop, as well as offline retail stores starting today.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 laptop

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15, ROG Strix Scar 17 specifications

The new Asus ROG Strix SCAR comes with up to 12th-Gen Intel Core i9-12900H processors, the latest mobile processors from the company. The gaming laptop comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU with 8GB of memory, up to 2TB of PCIe 4.0 storage, and up to 64GB DDR5 memory. The laptop will be available in 15-inch and 17-inch models, according to Asus.

The 15-inch model will offer customers a choice between two IPS displays with Dolby Vision HDR and Adaptive Sync — Quad-HD resolution at 120Hz and 165Hz refresh rate and full-HD at 300Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the 17-inch model will offer either Quad-HD at 240Hz refresh rate or full-HD at 360Hz refresh rate display options. The laptop also comes with a dedicated MUX switch for reduced latency and improved performance, according to Asus.

Connectivity options on the Asus ROG Strix laptops include Wi-Fi 6E, a USB Type-C 3.2 port, two USB Type-C 3.2 port, a USB Type-C (Thunderbolt 4) port, a 2.5G Ethernet port, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The laptop runs on a 90Whr battery according to the company.

Asus ROG Strix G17 gaming laptop

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus ROG Strix G15, ROG Strix G17 specifications

The Asus ROG Strix G15 and ROG Strix G17 are equipped with up to AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processors and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU with 8GB of memory. Asus ROG Strix G15 sports a full-HD display with 300Hz refresh rate or Quad-HD resolution at 165Hz refresh rate, while the ROG Strix G17 offers a full-HD display at 360Hz refresh rate or Quad-HD resolution with a 240Hz refresh rate.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E and 2.5G LAN connectivity for improved network performance, along with two USB Type-A 3.2 ports, two USB Type-C ports, an Ethernet port, an HDMI 2.0b port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The ROG Strix G15 and ROG Strix G17 laptops feature a dedicated MUX switch to reduce latency while gaming and to improve overall gaming performance. Both the new Asus ROG Strix models are equipped with 90Whr batteries and come with support for 2A charging over USB Type-C.

Asus TUF F15, TUF F17, TUF A15, and TUF A17 price in India

Asus TUF F15 price in India starts at Rs. 1,14,990, while the Asus TUF F17 price in India starts at Rs. 1,35,990. The laptops will be available for purchase starting today. Meanwhile, the Asus TUF A15 price in India starts at Rs. 1,09,990 and Asus TUF A17 is also priced at Rs. 1,09,990 according to the company. Both laptops will be available for purchase in the third week of April. The laptops will be available from Amazon Flipkart and the Asus E-shop, as well as offline retail stores, according to Asus.

Asus TUF F17 laptop

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus TUF F15, TUF F17 specifications

The refreshed Asus TUF A15 and TUF A17 laptops are powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core-H series processors and up to 16GB of DDR5 RAM, along with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of memory and ray tracing and DLSS support. The laptops sport a full-HD panel with a refresh rate of 300Hz and Adaptive Sync support, or up to a QHD panel with accurate colour reproduction for content creation.

Both the Asus TUF F15 and TUF F17 laptops come with a MUX switch for low latency and better performance while gaming. The laptops offer up to 1TB of SSD storage, and feature a Thunderbolt 4 port which supports adding a second display. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, two USB Type-A 3.2 ports, Ethernet port, an HDMI 2.0b port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The laptops run on 90Whr batteries, according to the company.

Asus TUF A17 laptop

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus TUF A15, TUF A17 specifications,

The new Asus TUF A15 and Asus TUF A17 laptops are powered by a Ryzen 7 6800H processor, along with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. The laptops are available in two display options — full-HD with 300Hz refresh rate or Quad-HD with 165Hz refresh rate. The chassis for both laptops has been redesigned to be 4.5 percent smaller than their predecessors.

Like the other laptops launched by Asus today, the Asus TUF A15 and TUF A17 come with a dedicated MUX switch for improved performance while gaming, while reducing latency. According to the company, the new Asus TUF A15 and the TUF A17 laptops run on a 90Whr battery for up to 12.5 hours of web browsing and 12 hours of video playback. The laptops also offer fast charging, which can charge up to 50 percent capacity in 30 minutes, according to Asus.