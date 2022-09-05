Technology News
Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE With 17-Inch Display, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080Ti GPUs Launched: All Details

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE price in India starts at Rs. 3,59,990.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 5 September 2022 14:55 IST
Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE With 17-Inch Display, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080Ti GPUs Launched: All Details

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (pictured) features Bluetooth v5.2 support

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE is sold via online and offline retail channels
  • Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE packs a 90Whr battery
  • The lid of the new Asus laptop features a UV flashlight

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 Special Edition or SE was launched in India on Monday. The gaming laptop is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 HX series processors, paired with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080Ti series GPUs. It sports a 17.3-inch IPS LCD display with WQHD resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, 16:9 aspect ratio, and 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut. According to Asus, the display features 3ms response time for gamers. The ROG Strix Scar 17 SE gets 32GB of DDR5 RAM, which can be extended up to 64GB.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE price in India, availability

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE price in India starts at Rs. 3,59,990. The laptop is available via Asus' online store, Amazon, and Flipkart. It can also be purchased via offline Asus brand stores and multi-brand stores like Croma, Vijay Sales, and Reliance Digital.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE specifications

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE sports a 17.3-inch IPS LCD display with WQHD (1,440x2,560 pixels) resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio, 240Hz refresh rate, and 3ms response time. The display also features 300 nits of peak brightness, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, adaptive sync, and Dolby Vision HDR support. It is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12950 HX-series processors, paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080Ti series GPUs.

The new gaming laptop from Asus features 32GB of DDR5 RAM, which can be extended up to 64GB via two additional RAM slots. It also gets up to 4TB PCle Gen 4 SSD for storage. For connectivity, it gets Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.2 support. It gets a quad speaker setup with Dolby Atmos, Smart Amplifier technology, and AI noise-cancellation. The ROG Strix Scar 17 SE packs a 90Whr four-cell battery, according to Asus.

The lid of the new Asus gaming laptop features a UV flashlight. On the left side, the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE features two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports and a 3.5mm combo audio jack. On the right, it sports a Keystone key. At the rear, the ROG Strix Scar 17 SE features a ThunderBolt 4 port, a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, an Ethernet port, and an HDMI 2.1 port. It measures 395 x 282 x 28.3mm, and weighs about 3kg, according to the company.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 Special Edition Laptop

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 Special Edition Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 17.30-inch
Display resolution 1440x2560 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i9
RAM 32GB
SSD 4TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
Weight 3.00 kg
Comments

Further reading: Asus, Asus ROG Strix Scar Special Edition, Asus ROG Strix Scar Special Edition price in India, Asus ROG Strix Scar Special Edition specifications
Cloudflare Blocks Kiwi Farms Citing Threat to Human Life, Website Resurfaces Via Russian Domain: Report

Comment
