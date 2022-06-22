Asus ROG Flow Z13 and TUF Dash F15 gaming laptops were launched in India on Wednesday. Pegged as the industry's first detachable 2-in-1 gaming laptop, the Asus ROG Flow Z13 is powered by a 14-core Intel Core i9-12900H processor on its top-end model paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU. It comes with the external GPU, XG Mobile, and an option to choose from 4K 60Hz and full-HD 120Hz touch panel options. On the other hand, the TUF Dash F15 features a modernised design.

Asus ROG Flow Z13, Asus TUF Dash F15 price, availability

While the Asus ROG Flow Z13 price in India starts at Rs. 1,36,990, the Asus TUF Dash F15 price in India starts at Rs. 90,990. The laptops are now available at Asus e-shop, Amazon, and Flipkart online. Interested customers can also purchase the laptop from Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores as well as multi-brand retailers including Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital and all Asus authorised dealers.

The Asus ROG Flow Z13 was showcased at CES 2022. The Asus TUF Dash F15 is offered in Moonlight White and Off Black colour options.

Asus ROG Flow Z13 specifications

The Asus ROG Flow Z13 laptop comes with two options for display. The first option is a 13.4-inch full-HD (1,920x1,200 pixels) panel with 120Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, and 500 nits peak brightness. The second option is a 13.4-inch ultra-HD (3,840x2,400 pixels) display that comes with a lower 60Hz refresh rate. The aspect ratio and brightness levels remain the same as the full-HD option. Both displays offer Dolby Vision HDR and Adaptive Sync support as well as touch and stylus support.

Asus ROG Flow Z13 comes with chiclet keyboard

Photo Credit: Asus

Under the hood, the Asus ROG Flow Z13 can get up to a 12 generation Intel Core i9-12900H processor paired with 16GB DDR5 RAM. There is an option to choose from 512GB or 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD. For graphics, the Asus laptop comes with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU with 4GB DDR6 VRAM and MUX switch, which is claimed to reduce in-game latencies and boosts performance by up to 10 percent.

Asus has also included a vapour chamber cooling solution paired with liquid metal and 0dB Ambient Cooling for quieter operations. The Asus Flow Z13 is compatible with the XG Mobile family of external GPUs to deliver extra gaming horsepower and I/O expansion. Gamers can connect the laptop to the 2021 XG Mobile with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, or this year's AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT GDDR6 12G

The Asus ROG Flow Z13 comes with a magnetically detachable backlit chiclet single zone RGB keyboard with AuraSync support. There is an 8-megapixel rear camera and an HD webcam. The machine sports a 3-microphone array with AI noise-cancelling technology and a 2-speaker system with Smart Amplifier Technology and Dolby Atmos.

Connectivity options on the Asus ROG Flow Z13 include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2 among others. Ports on the laptop include ROG XG Mobile Interface, a Thunderbolt 4 DisplayPort, and one each of USB Type-A (2.0), USB Type-C (3.2 Gen 2) as well as a card reader. The laptop weighs upwards of 1.12kg.

Asus ROG TUF F15 specifications

The Asus ROG TUF F15 features a new revamped design with a mecha-inspired aluminium lid. Asus says that the body is around four percent smaller as compared to 2021 and meets military-grade MIL-STD standards. It comes with two display options: a 15.6-inch IPS-level full-HD display with 144Hz refresh rate and another is a 15.6-inch IPS-level WQHD display with 165Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the machine can be packed with up to a 12th generation Intel Core i7-12650H processor coupled with up to 16GB DDR5 SDRAM. You also get SO-DIMM slots with support for up to 32GB RAM.

Asus ROG TUF F15 gets an aluminium lid

Photo Credit: Asus

As far as the storage is concerned, the machine gets 512GB/1TB M.2 NVME PCIe 3.0 SSD. To handle heavy games, the Asus ROG TUF F15 comes with (up to) Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM. Tha laptop features a backlit chiclet keyboard, two-speaker system with Dolby Atmos, HD camera with built-in array microphone and AI noise cancelling technology.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2. Ports on the Asus ROG TUF F15 include a Thunderbolt 4 DisplayPort, and two each of USB Type-A (3.2), USB Type-C ports as well as an HDMI 2.0b, 3.5mm audio jack combo, and an RJ45 LAN port. The laptop weighs about 2kg.