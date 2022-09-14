Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable was launched on Tuesday as the latest offering in the Chinese brand's ExpertBook laptop lineup. The 2-in-1 laptop is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 SoC and was first teased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) earlier this year. The Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable 2-in-1 laptop is equipped with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. It has a 10.5-inch WUXGA LCD display and features a 13-megapixel primary camera on the back. The Asus 2-in-1 laptop packs a 38Whr battery.

Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable 2-in-1 laptop price, availability

The new Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable is currently listed for sale in the US on e-commece website Best Buy with a price tag of $599 (roughly Rs. 47,700). It comes in a single Star Black colour option.

At this moment, Asus has not shared details on the international availability of the new laptop, including in the Indian market. The Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable was first showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) this year.

Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable 2-in-1 laptop specifications

The Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable 2-in-1 laptop runs on Windows 11 Pro and features a 10.5-inch WUXGA (1,920x1,200 pixels) LCD display with 320 nits of peak brightness. The touch screen display has 16:10 aspect ratio, and 121 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage. The Asus 2-in-1 laptop is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 SoC paired with an Adreno 618 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 128GB of eMMC storage.

The 2-in-1 device includes a 13-megapixel primary rear camera along with a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable has a military-grade (MIL-STD-810H) durability certification. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), Bluetooth v5.1, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device offers stylus support and has a dedicated slot for one at the top right corner. However, the stylus and stand cover are not included in the retail box and can be purchased separately.

The Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable packs a 38Whr Li-ion battery that can be charged with the bundled 45W USB Type-C charger. The laptop which can be used as a tablet has dual multi-array microphones and inbuilt speaker as well. It measures 260.3x172.1x8.9mm and weighs 590 grams.

