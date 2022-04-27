Asus BR1100 laptop series was launched in India on Wednesday. The laptops are aimed at younger students and are powered by Intel Celeron N4500 processors paired with 4GB of RAM and a 11.6-inch 360-degree touchscreen. Both laptop models offer up to 10 hours of battery backup on a single charge. They feature a durable build that is tamper and spill resistant with a rubber bumper along the sides, apart from the Asus Antibacterial Guard that is claimed to inhibit bacterial growth by over 99 percent, according to the company.

Asus BR1100 series price in India, availability

Asus BR1100 price India is set at Rs. 24,999 for the non-touchscreen model (BR1100C), and Rs. 29,999 for the touchscreen variant (BR1100F). The laptops are available in a single Dark Grey colour option. Both laptops are available for purchase via Amazon, Flipkart, and the Asus Eshop, according to the company.

Asus BR1100 series specifications

The Asus BR1100 runs on Windows 10 out-of-the-box. It is available in 11.6-inch HD (1,366x768 pixels) touchscreen and non-touchscreen options, sporting an LED display with a peak brightness of 200 nits. The display is TUV Rheinland certified for low blue light emissions. The Asus BR1100C model features a 180-degree design, while the Asus BR1100F model offers a 360-degree option.

The laptop is powered by an Intel Celeron N4500 processor with Intel UHD graphics, along with 4GB of DDR4 RAM. For storing content, there is a 128GB M.2 NVMe SSD, which can be upgraded by the user up to 2TB. It offers a US MIL-STD 810H military-grade standard build, and features rubber bumpers along the edges, toughened internals, ports, and hinges, along with a reinforced structure.

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, an HDMI 1.4 port, an Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack. The Asus BR1100 is equipped with a 720p webcam with a privacy shutter. It packs a 42Wh battery that supports 45W charging over USB Type-C. The device measures 294.6x204.9x19.9mm and weighs 1.26kg.

The Asus BR1100 series also comes with the company's antibacterial guard on the keyboard, touchpad and palm rest, which is claimed to inhibit the growth of bacteria by over 99 percent, according to Asus.

