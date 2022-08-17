Technology News
Apple Suppliers to Reportedly Produce MacBook, Watch in Vietnam For the First Time

Luxshare Precision Industry and iPhone assembler Foxconn have reportedly started test production of Apple Watch and MacBook in Northern Vietnam.

By Reuters | Updated: 17 August 2022 10:05 IST
Apple has been shifting some areas of iPhone production from China to other markets, including India

Highlights
  • Apple started manufacturing iPhone 13 in India this year
  • Foxconn formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry
  • Apple is planning to assemble iPad tablets in India

Apple's suppliers are in talks to produce Apple Watch and MacBook in Vietnam for the first time, Nikkei Asia reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple's Chinese suppliers Luxshare Precision Industry and iPhone assembler Foxconn have started test production of Apple Watch and MacBook in Northern Vietnam, the report added.

Apple has been shifting some areas of iPhone production from China to other markets, including India, where it started manufacturing iPhone 13 this year, and is also planning to assemble iPad tablets.

India, the world's second-biggest smartphone market, along with countries such as Mexico and Vietnam are becoming increasingly important to contract manufacturers supplying American brands, as they try to diversify production away from China.

Apple, Foxconn and Luxshare Precision did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Last week, Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn gave a cautious outlook for the current quarter after posting results that exceeded expectations, citing slowing smartphone demand after a pandemic-fuelled boom.

Like other global manufacturers, Foxconn - formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry - has dealt with a severe shortage of chips that hurt production, as bottlenecks from the pandemic lingered and the Ukraine war further strained logistical channels.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Apple, Foxconn, Luxshare Precision Industry
