Apple Suppliers Gearing Up Shipments for New MacBook Pro Laptops: Report

Apple suppliers are reportedly preparing for the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops. These next-generation laptops are expected to enter mass production in Q4 of 2022 and are likely to come with new 5nm chipsets. Furthermore, the shipments for the current generation of MacBook Pro laptops have already started slowing down, as per the report. However, Apple could still experience the smallest decline among the other top six PC brands in 2022. The report also claims that Apple suppliers have started slowing down the production of first-generation Apple AirPods Pro following the recent announcement of the second-generation model.

According to a report by the Digitimes, citing industry sources, Apple suppliers are slowing down the production of the current MacBook Pro models to gear up for the production of the next-generation 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops.

It is reportedly believed that the shipments of the current MacBook Pro models could be the same as in 2021 or experience a slight growth. The report suggests that Apple may experience a YoY decline of only 1.4 percent in the PC Market.

In comparison, other popular PC brands could see a major decline in their shipments. Asus could experience a YoY decline of 9.2 percent, Lenovo of 14.7 percent, Dell of 18 percent, HP of 22.6 percent, and Acer may face a 33.2 percent decline.

The rumoured MacBook Pro models are expected to go into mass production by Q4 of 2022 and will most likely feature 5nm chips, which could suggest that these laptops may feature an upgraded version of the M2 Chip that powers the current generation of MacBook Pro.

The Digitimes report further suggests that Apple suppliers could be taking similar steps for the new Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) by slowing down the production of the first-generation AirPods Pro TWS earphones. The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) were recently launched at the 'Far Out' event and will go on sale in India starting from September 23.