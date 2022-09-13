Technology News
loading

Apple Suppliers Gearing Up Shipments for New MacBook Pro Laptops: Report

Apple is expected to experience the least YoY decline in 2022 among the top 6 PC brands.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 13 September 2022 17:45 IST
Apple Suppliers Gearing Up Shipments for New MacBook Pro Laptops: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

The new Apple MacBook Pro models could feature upgraded 5nm M2 chips

Highlights
  • Apple could be using the same approach for AirPods Pro (2nd gen)
  • The new MacBook Pro models likely to enter production in Q422
  • The AirPods Pro (2nd gen) set to go on sale in India from September 23

Apple suppliers are reportedly preparing for the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops. These next-generation laptops are expected to enter mass production in Q4 of 2022 and are likely to come with new 5nm chipsets. Furthermore, the shipments for the current generation of MacBook Pro laptops have already started slowing down, as per the report. However, Apple could still experience the smallest decline among the other top six PC brands in 2022. The report also claims that Apple suppliers have started slowing down the production of first-generation Apple AirPods Pro following the recent announcement of the second-generation model.

According to a report by the Digitimes, citing industry sources, Apple suppliers are slowing down the production of the current MacBook Pro models to gear up for the production of the next-generation 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops.

It is reportedly believed that the shipments of the current MacBook Pro models could be the same as in 2021 or experience a slight growth. The report suggests that Apple may experience a YoY decline of only 1.4 percent in the PC Market.

In comparison, other popular PC brands could see a major decline in their shipments. Asus could experience a YoY decline of 9.2 percent, Lenovo of 14.7 percent, Dell of 18 percent, HP of 22.6 percent, and Acer may face a 33.2 percent decline.

The rumoured MacBook Pro models are expected to go into mass production by Q4 of 2022 and will most likely feature 5nm chips, which could suggest that these laptops may feature an upgraded version of the M2 Chip that powers the current generation of MacBook Pro.

The Digitimes report further suggests that Apple suppliers could be taking similar steps for the new Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) by slowing down the production of the first-generation AirPods Pro TWS earphones. The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) were recently launched at the 'Far Out' event and will go on sale in India starting from September 23.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple AirPods Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Apple AirPods Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Improved design and fit
  • Superb sound quality
  • Very good battery life
  • Good active noise cancellation and Transparency mode
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • No volume controls on the earphones
  • Lightning port for charging
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple MacBook Pro
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 From September 23: Deals, Discounts, Launches, More

Related Stories

Apple Suppliers Gearing Up Shipments for New MacBook Pro Laptops: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 Begins September 23: All Details Here
  2. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion First Impressions: A New Flagship Killer in Town
  3. Movie Tickets to Cost Just Rs. 75 on National Cinema Day: Details
  4. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Fusion Launched in India: All Details
  5. Ambrane Glares With Inbuilt Speakers Launched in India: Details
  6. Poco M5 to Go on Sale Today in India via Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Details
  7. Apple to Release iOS 16, watchOS 9 Today: All Details Here
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale to Start From September 23: All Details
  9. Realme Narzo 50i Prime With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Details
  10. Vivo Y22 With MediaTek G70 SoC Launched in India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Kindle (11th Gen), Kindle Kids (2nd Gen) Ebook Readers Launched: All You Need to Know
  2. iQoo 11 Pro Will Reportedly Sport 2K Resolution Display, Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  3. Twitter Had at Least One Chinese Agent Working at the Company, Whistleblower Says: Report
  4. Infinix Zero Ultra 5G Spotted on BIS India Website With 180W Charging Adapter, May Launch in India Soon
  5. After Kenya, Near Foundation to Launch Web3 Hub in India
  6. ISRO's Gaganyaan Expected to Launch in 2024, Four Fighter Pilots Identified as Potential Crew
  7. Apple Watch Series 8 Tipped to Feature Same CPU as Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch Series 6
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale Starts September 23, to Bring Over 2,000 New Launches, Discounts, More
  9. Redmi Note 12 Tipped to Feature Triple Rear Camera Setup, Could Debut This Year: Report
  10. Fire at Electric Bike Showroom in Hyderabad Claims 8 Lives, 7 Injured: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.