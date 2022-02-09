Technology News
loading

Apple MacBook Pro 13-Inch Model With M2 Chip to Launch on March 8: Report

Apple's supply chain partners reportedly continued production during the Lunar New Year holidays.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 9 February 2022 13:40 IST
Apple MacBook Pro 13-Inch Model With M2 Chip to Launch on March 8: Report

Apple M2 chipset said to have same number of CPU cores as M1 chipset

Highlights
  • Apple M2 chipset said to get up 10 graphic cores, improved performance
  • Apple to reportedly debut MacBook Air with M2 chipset
  • Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch may not get Touch Bar

Apple MacBook Pro powered by the company's M2 silicon has been tipped to launch at an upcoming Spring launch event in March. As per a report, Apple's supply chain partners kept production running during the Lunar New Year holidays for its upcoming MacBook Pro. Another report mentions that Apple intends to release — sometime later this year — an updated version of its entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro that will feature the latest Apple M2 processor. The upcoming MacBook Air is also said to feature Apple's M2 processor.

As per a report by DigiTimes, Apple will launch the updated MacBook Pro — powered by the M2 silicon chip — on March 8. As per the report, the Cupertino-based giant's supply chain partners continued production during the week-long Lunar New Year holidays.

The report citing sources says that Apple will release a spate of new devices in early March, including new MacBook Pro adopting the latest M2 processor, budget-level 5G iPhone SE 3 and a new iPad. Except for the processor, most other components used in the new MacBook Pro reportedly will have almost the same specifications the existing MacBook Pro model featuring M1 chip.

While the report did not mention the size of the upcoming MacBook Pro, the only MacBook Pro powered by the original M1 chipset is the entry-level 13-inch variant. Since there is no official confirmation, this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Another report by Apple analyst Mark Gurman states the Cupertino-based giant intends to launch an updated 13-inch MacBook Pro in 2022, but it was assumed that it would arrive in the second half of this year after Apple finishes releasing MacBook models with its M1 Pro and M1 Max processors.

Apple's updated MacBook Pro with M2 chipsets is expected to arrive alongside the updated MacBook Air which is also said to be powered by Apple's new processor. Apple's M2 chip will reportedly get the same number of CPU cores as its predecessor, up to 10 graphic cores, and improved performance.

Gurman also states that Apple may omit the Touch Bar from the upcoming entry-level MacBook Pro as it may also lack the ProMotion display.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple MacBook Pro, Apple M2 Silicon Chip, Apple MacBook Air, iPhone SE 3, Apple iPhone
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
President Joe Biden Touts 'American Manufacturing Comeback,' Announces Tennessee EV Charger Plant

Related Stories

Apple MacBook Pro 13-Inch Model With M2 Chip to Launch on March 8: Report
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2, TV Y1S Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in India, New Colour Options Tipped
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India Today: All You Need to Know
  5. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Was Run Over by a Car: Here’s What Happened
  7. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
  8. Nokia Go Earbuds 2+, Go Earbuds 2 Pro With 24-Hour Battery Life Launched
  9. When Can I Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online in India?
  10. Garena Free Fire, AppLock Available via Samsung’s App Store Despite Ban
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra India Launch Set for Today: All Details
  2. Uber Passengers Can Now See How Drivers Have Rated Them
  3. Vivo V23e India Launch Date Confirmed for February 21: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Gets Run Over by a Car, Survives Harsh Durability Test
  5. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Date Set for February 24, Confirmed to Feature MariSilicon X Imaging NPU
  6. WhatsApp for iOS Update Allows Users to Play Voice Messages While in Different Chat
  7. Bitcoin, Ether Prices See Little Price Movement While Major Altcoins Register Mixed Day of Trade
  8. Netflix, Zoya & Farhan Akhtar Ink New Deal. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love to Be First Series
  9. Nvidia, Jaguar Land Rover Ally in Vehicle Software Arms Race
  10. Colorado May Allow Tax Payments in Cryptocurrency Starting This Summer, Says Governor
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.