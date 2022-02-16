Three Apple Mac PCs have allegedly been spotted on Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) website. One of the three models is referred to as a portable computer hinting at a new MacBook Pro or an upgraded MacBook Air. Apple is touted to launch an updated version of its entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro that will feature the latest Apple M2 processor and a MacBook Air with M2 processor. The news follows a month after a few references of iPhone models as well as iPad models were reportedly spotted on the same certification website mentioned above.

As per a report by French publication Consomac (via 9to5Mac), three Macs registered on EEC website have model numbers A2615, A2686 and A2681 of which A2681 is a portable computer. It could be the new MacBook Pro or an upgraded MacBook Air rumoured to launch at the alleged March 8 event. There is no further information available about these devices.

The 9to5Mac report mentioned above says that Apple products usually appear in the Eurasian database roughly 1-3 months before release, hinting that these could indeed be new Mac laptop and desktop Pcs. However, it also notes that sometimes models are identified almost a year before a real product is materialised.

As mentioned, these Mac models make it to the EEC website a month after a few models of iPhones and iPads were reportedly spotted on the same certification website. Apple registered iPhone models with reference numbers A2595, A2783, and A2784. The registered iPad models have reference numbers A2436, A2588, A2696, A2759, A2437, A2589, A2591, A2757, A2761, A2766, and A2777. The report also says that some of the iPad references had already been released last May. Apple is tipped to launch budget-level 5G iPhone SE 3 and a new iPad this year.

