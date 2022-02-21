Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac mini With M2 Chip Tipped to Launch at Apple's March 8 Spring Event

MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac mini With M2 Chip Tipped to Launch at Apple's March 8 Spring Event

Apple M2 silicon is claimed to be slightly faster than the Apple M1 chipset.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 21 February 2022 13:47 IST
MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac mini With M2 Chip Tipped to Launch at Apple's March 8 Spring Event

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple is expected to launch a 13-inch MacBook Pro with an M2 chip

Highlights
  • Apple is tipped to launch iPhone SE 3 and a new iPad
  • The company may release new Mac models around May or June
  • Apple M2 Pro and Apple M2 Max are expected to debut in 2023

Apple is reportedly expected to launch new MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac mini and iMac Pro models powered by a mix of Apple M1 and M2 silicon on the rumoured March 8 event, as per a report. The information comes from Mark Gurman, who also says that the presentation of Apple's first event of 2022 will likely focus on the 5G iPhone SE and iPad Air. As per the analyst, the M2 silicon will be slightly faster than the M1.

As per the Bloomberg newsletter by Mark Gurman, Apple will be entering the third phase of its end-to-end computer overhaul that includes moving from Intel processors to its own silicon. In this phase, Apple is said to launch new Mac models based on a new M2 chip, M1 Pro, M1 Max, and a super-powered version of the M1 Max. He expects multiple models of MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac mini, and iMac Pro to be launched in 2022.

As per Gurman, the rumoured event on March 8 will see the launch of 5G iPhone SE and iPad Air, but there could be a debut for at least one new Mac. This information was previously shared by another report earlier this month. The report said that Apple could launch a budget-level 5G iPhone SE 3 and a new iPad. Furthermore, Gurman cites sources as saying that Apple is also gearing up for another round of Mac releases later in the year -- around May or June.

Gurman says that Apple will launch a new Mac mini with an M1 Pro chip (launched last year), a 13-inch MacBook Pro with an M2 chip that will succeed the 2020 model, a Mac mini with an M2 chip, a 24-inch iMac with an M2 chip, a redesigned MacBook Air with an M2 chip, an iMac Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max chip options, a “half-sized Mac Pro, the first with Apple Silicon, with the equivalent of either two or four M1 Max chips”.

Recently, three Mac PCs were reportedly spotted on Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) website, and one of these three models was referred to as a portable computer.

Gurman also jots down the differences between the M2, M1 Pro, and M1 Max chipsets. The M2 is tipped to be “a bit speedier than the M1”, however, it is said to retain the same eight-core architecture as the M1 silicon. Furthermore, graphics are claimed to get a boost -- from seven or eight cores to nine or 10. When it comes to M1 Pro chipsets, they are tipped to come in two options: one that is twice as powerful as the M1 Max with 20 CPU cores and 64 graphics cores, and the other that is four times as powerful as the M1 Max chipset with its 40 CPU cores and 128 graphics cores. He also predicts that the Pro and Max versions of the M2 are expected to land in 2023 alongside the first M3 chip.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple MacBook Pro, Apple M2 Silicon Chip, Apple M1 Pro Silicon Chip, Apple M1 Max Silicon Chip, Apple MacBook Air, iMac, iPhone SE 3, Apple
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Vivo V23e 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 44W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Tecno Spark 8C With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac mini With M2 Chip Tipped to Launch at Apple's March 8 Spring Event
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications Leaked
  2. Motorola Releases List of Devices Eligible for Android 12 Update
  3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, Tab S8 Ultra to Launch in India Today
  4. Redmi Smart Band Pro Review: Best Budget Fitness Tracker?
  5. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Debut in India: Details
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Launched in India: All Details
  7. Vivo V23e 5G Launching in India Today: How to Watch Livestream
  8. Vivo V23e 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 44W Fast Charging Launched in India
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. Google Pixel 7 Series First Leak is Out: What to Expect
#Latest Stories
  1. Bulgarian Stock Exchange Enables Trading of Crypto Instruments With 8 Bitcoin, Ether-Based ETNs
  2. Tecno Spark 8C With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac mini With M2 Chip Tipped to Launch at Apple's March 8 Spring Event
  4. Hubble Captures Stunning Image of a Triple Galaxy Merger 681 Million Light-Years From Earth
  5. Vivo V23e 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 44W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. New State Mobile Introduces Mileage Points to Offer Special Rewards to Gamers
  7. Jio's Multi-Terabit India-Asia-Xpress Undersea Cable System to Land in Maldives
  8. Realme Book Prime Global, India Launch Timeline Tipped; Said to Come as Rebranded Realme Book Enhanced Edition
  9. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 India Launch Tipped, Earbuds Get Bluetooth Certification
  10. James Webb Space Telescope: All 18 Mirrors Capture Same Star, NASA Releases Images
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.