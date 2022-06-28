Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Apple MacBook Pro (2022) 13 Inch Model With M2 Chip Has a Slower SSD Than the M1 Processor: Report

Apple MacBook Pro (2022) 13-Inch Model With M2 Chip Has a Slower SSD Than the M1 Processor: Report

Apple MacBook Pro (2022) with M2 chip was unveiled by the company during its WWDC 2022 keynote.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 28 June 2022 03:45 IST
Apple MacBook Pro (2022) 13-Inch Model With M2 Chip Has a Slower SSD Than the M1 Processor: Report

Photo Credit: Amazon

Apple MacBook Pro (2022) 13-inch powered by M2 chip gets 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD

Highlights
  • Apple MacBook Pro with M2 chip has single NAND chip
  • NAND Chips work like a highway for your data
  • Apple could be trying to cut costs with single chip

Apple had unveiled the new 13-inch MacBook Pro (2022) with the M2 chip during the company's WWDC 2022 keynote. The new M2 chip powering the Apple laptop was claimed by the company to be an upgrade over its previous generation M1 chip. Now, two YouTubers have posted videos claiming otherwise. The new chip paired with 256GB SSD and 8GB RAM can be seen in the videos to be reading and writing data significantly slower than its predecessor. The YouTubers also opened the back panel of the laptops to find out why.

YouTuber Max Tech shared a video claiming that the new 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro (2022) powered by the latest M2 chip has significantly lower read and write data speeds compared to the previous generation Apple MacBook Pro with the M1 chip. The YouTuber tested the 256GB SSDs on both the laptops with the Blackmagicdesign Disk Speed Test that showed the Write Speed of the M2 chip of 1,463MB/s compared to 2,215MB/s SSD Write Speed of M1 chip. The Read Speed, on the other hand, on the M2 chip laptop was merely 1,446MB/s, while on the M1 chip it was a whopping 2,900MB/s.

Another YouTuber Created Tech shared similar results from both the laptops. After testing the Apple MacBook laptops, both the YouTubers then proceeded to find out why is the M2 chip's SSD reading and writing speed lower than its predecessor. Both of them opened the rear panel of the laptops to compare the insides of the two. Both of them found that the 13-inch MacBook Pro (2022) with the M2 chip only had a single NAND flash storage chip. On the other hand, the previous generation model featured two NAND flash storage chips inside.

Since, these NAND flash storage chips act like a highway or lane for a user's data to travel, the read and write process becomes quicker with multiple lanes. Therefore, a big reason for the drop in speed could be attributed to the lack of dual-NAND flash storage chips on the 13-inch MacBook Pro (2022) with M2 chip from Apple. The YouTubers claimed that this could be a move from the tech giant to reduce their costs.

Apple had announced the 13-inch MacBook Pro (2022) during the WWDC 2022 keynote. The laptop comes with an 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple MacBook Pro 2022, Apple M1 Chip, Apple M2 Chip
ZTE, US Prosecutors Said to Oppose Move to Unseal Case Records Against the Chinese Company
Bankman-Fried's FTX Seeking Path to Buy Robinhood, No Formal Approach Made Yet: Report

Related Stories

Apple MacBook Pro (2022) 13-Inch Model With M2 Chip Has a Slower SSD Than the M1 Processor: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Pair Noise Smartwatch With iPhone or Android
  2. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  3. Lithuania Faces Cyberattack, Russia's Killnet Claims Hack of Sites
  4. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Coming 'Soon' to India, Company Teases
  5. Instagram Link Stickers Rolling Out: How to Use in Stories
  6. Instagram Spotted Asking New Users to Take Video Selfies for Verification
  7. WhatsApp to No Longer Support iPhone Models Running iOS 10, iOS 11
  8. WhatsApp for iPhone May Expand Emojis Support for Reactions in Future
  9. Razer Hammerhead True Wireless X Gaming Earbuds Launched
  10. Bitcoin Miners Sell Their Holdings Amid Crypto's Crashing Market: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Bankman-Fried's FTX Seeking Path to Buy Robinhood, No Formal Approach Made Yet: Report
  2. Apple MacBook Pro (2022) 13-Inch Model With M2 Chip Has a Slower SSD Than the M1 Processor: Report
  3. ZTE, US Prosecutors Said to Oppose Move to Unseal Case Records Against the Chinese Company
  4. Trump's App Truth Social Deal Goes Under Investigation as Digital World Acquisition Faces Subpoenas
  5. Amazift T-Rex 2 to Launch in India Soon, Amazon Landing Page Goes Live
  6. Bitcoin Miners Sell Their Holdings Amid Crypto's Crashing Market, Tumbling Value: Report
  7. Haryana Government Approves State EV Policy, Announces SOPs to Manufacturers
  8. Oppo Watch 3 Series, Band 2 Tipped to Launch in India
  9. Government Approves Proposed Investments Worth Rs. 86,824 Crore for Electronics Manufacturing
  10. Lithuania Faces Cyberattack, Russia's Killnet Claims Hack of Sites in Retaliation for Transit Ban
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.