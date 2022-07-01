Apple MacBook Air (2022) powered by the company's M2 chip was unveiled earlier this month alongside the 13-inch MacBook Pro (2022). During the launch, the company said that it would go on sale sometime in July without confirming the exact launch date. Now, a new report claims that the new MacBook Air (2022) will be available to customers starting July 15. Pre-orders for the device are expected to go live a week earlier on July 8. The MacBook Air (2022) features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display. It offers up to 2TB of SSD storage and can be configured with up to 24GB of unified memory.

A report by MacRumors, quoting retail sources, suggests that the Apple MacBook Air (2022) will be available for purchase from July 15. The pre-orders for the device are said to commence from July 8. The Apple India website is not showing an exact launch date, besides saying it will be available in July.

MacBook Air (2022) price in India

Price of the MacBook Air starts at Rs. 1,19,900 in India for regular customers. It is offered in Midnight, Silver, Space Grey, and Starlight colour options.

MacBook Air (2022) specifications

The MacBook Air (2022) features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display. As mentioned, it packs the company's in-house M2 chip under the hood. It offers a maximum of 2TB of SSD storage and can be configured with up to 24GB of unified memory. The laptop features a 1080p HD camera and has support for MagSafe charging. Besides, it features a Magic Keyboard and includes a Force Touch trackpad. For connectivity, it is equipped with two USB Type-C/ Thunderbolt 4 ports and has a 3.5mm headphone jack. The MacBook Air (2022) comes with an optional 67W USB Type-C power adapter and is claimed to deliver 18-hour battery life on a single charge.