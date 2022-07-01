Technology News
loading

MacBook Air (2022) With M2 Chip Tipped to Go on Sale Starting July 15

Pre-orders of the MacBook Air (2022) are expected to begin on July 8.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 1 July 2022 11:16 IST
MacBook Air (2022) With M2 Chip Tipped to Go on Sale Starting July 15

Photo Credit: Apple

MacBook Air (2022) is offered in four colour options

Highlights
  • Apple announced MacBook Air (2022) during WWDC 2022
  • It offers up to 2TB of SSD storage
  • MacBook Air (2022) features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display

Apple MacBook Air (2022) powered by the company's M2 chip was unveiled earlier this month alongside the 13-inch MacBook Pro (2022). During the launch, the company said that it would go on sale sometime in July without confirming the exact launch date. Now, a new report claims that the new MacBook Air (2022) will be available to customers starting July 15. Pre-orders for the device are expected to go live a week earlier on July 8. The MacBook Air (2022) features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display. It offers up to 2TB of SSD storage and can be configured with up to 24GB of unified memory.

A report by MacRumors, quoting retail sources, suggests that the Apple MacBook Air (2022) will be available for purchase from July 15. The pre-orders for the device are said to commence from July 8. The Apple India website is not showing an exact launch date, besides saying it will be available in July.

MacBook Air (2022) price in India

Price of the MacBook Air starts at Rs. 1,19,900 in India for regular customers. It is offered in Midnight, Silver, Space Grey, and Starlight colour options.

MacBook Air (2022) specifications

The MacBook Air (2022) features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display. As mentioned, it packs the company's in-house M2 chip under the hood. It offers a maximum of 2TB of SSD storage and can be configured with up to 24GB of unified memory. The laptop features a 1080p HD camera and has support for MagSafe charging. Besides, it features a Magic Keyboard and includes a Force Touch trackpad. For connectivity, it is equipped with two USB Type-C/ Thunderbolt 4 ports and has a 3.5mm headphone jack. The MacBook Air (2022) comes with an optional 67W USB Type-C power adapter and is claimed to deliver 18-hour battery life on a single charge.

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple MacBook Air 2022, Apple MacBook Air, Apple MacBook Air 2022 Specifications, Apple, Apple MacBook Air 2022 Price in India
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G With 80W Charging, MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

MacBook Air (2022) With M2 Chip Tipped to Go on Sale Starting July 15
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Everything You Need to Know About Stranger Things 4 Volume 2
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Price Allegedly Revealed on Amazon Germany Website
  3. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date Tipped: All Details Here
  4. Nothing Phone 1 Pre-Orders Going Live in India From Tomorrow: Flipkart
  5. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC Debuts in India
  6. Amazfit T-Rex 2 Available for Pre-Order in India: Details
  7. Pebble Cosmos Luxe Smartwatch Review
  8. Oppo Reno 8, Oppo Reno 8 Pro India Launch Teased: Details Here
  9. Mobile Internet Service Suspended Across Rajasthan to Avoid Communal Tension
  10. Moto G62 5G, New Motorola Flagship Tipped to Debut in India Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Raspberry Pie Pico W Microcontroller With Wi-Fi Chip Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. WhatsApp Reactions Updated Beta Version Rolling Out to Android, iOS: Report
  3. MacBook Air (2022) With M2 Chip Tipped to Go on Sale Starting July 15
  4. Telcos' Body Warns of 'Back-Door Entry' to Big Tech Firms in 5G Business Through Captive Non-Public Network
  5. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G With 80W Charging, MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Cryptocurrency Lending Giants Face Financial Ruin Amid Market Uncertainty, Lack of Regulatory Guardrails
  7. Instagram Is Reportedly Testing Ways to Turn Video Posts Into Reels
  8. Google Agrees to Pay $90 Million to Settle Legal Fight With App Developers
  9. Garmin Forerunner 255 Series, Forerunner 955 Solar Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Facebook Owner Meta Will Reportedly Lower Engineering Hiring Target for 2022 to Around 6,000-7,000
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.