Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • MacBook Air (2022) With M2 Chip Set to Available for Order Starting July 8, Launch on July 15

MacBook Air (2022) With M2 Chip Set to Available for Order Starting July 8, Launch on July 15

Apple MacBook Air (2022) features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display.

By Richa Sharma | Updated: 7 July 2022 01:39 IST
MacBook Air (2022) With M2 Chip Set to Available for Order Starting July 8, Launch on July 15

MacBook Air (2022) is offered in four colour options

Highlights
  • Apple announced MacBook Air (2022) with M2 chip during WWDC 2022
  • The laptop features a 1080p HD camera
  • MacBook Air (2022) is claimed to deliver 18-hour battery life

Apple MacBook Air (2022) powered by the company's M2 chip has been announced to be available for order starting July 8. In its latest announcement on Wednesday, Apple confirmed that the redesigned MacBook Air with M2 will start arriving to customers worldwide on July 15. With four colour variants and a slim design, the Apple MacBook Air (2022) with M2 chip features a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a 1080p HD camera, a four-speaker sound system, and MagSafe charging. The upcoming MacBook is also claimed to deliver 20 percent reduction in volume from the previous generation.

In an official announcement by Apple on Wednesday, the Cupertino-based giant confirmed that its new MacBook Air (2022) with M2 chip will be available for orders from July 8, while the company will begin delivery starting July 15. Earlier, it was tipped, quoting retail sources, that the Apple MacBook Air (2022) will go on sale on the now-confirmed dates. The Apple India website has also added the recently announced dates, stating that the MacBook Air with M2 chip can be ordered starting at 5:30 PM IST on July 8, while it will be available starting July 15.

MacBook Air (2022) price in India, Availability

Price of the MacBook Air starts at Rs. 1,19,900 in India for regular customers. The MacBook Air (2022) with M2 chip will come packed with USB-C to MagSafe 3 Cable and USB-C Power Adapter. It will be offered in four colour options to choose from — Midnight, Silver, Space Grey, and Starlight variants.

MacBook Air (2022) specifications

The MacBook Air (2022) packs the company's in-house M2 chip under the hood. It features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display with much thinner borders. The brightness has been up by 25 percent than the predecessor. The redefined MacBook Air comes along with up to 2TB of SSD storage.

On camera and audio front, the laptop features a 1080p HD camera with a four-speaker sound system. The MacBook Air also supports immersive Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos for movies. For connectivity, it is equipped with two USB Type-C/ Thunderbolt 4 ports and has a 3.5mm headphone jack. The laptop also features a Magic Keyboard and a Force Touch trackpad. With an optional 67W USB Type-C power adapter, the new MacBook Air (2022) is claimed to deliver 18-hour battery life on a single charge. To add to it, the laptop also has support for MagSafe charging.

The MacBook Air (2022) with M2 chip will come with macOS Monterey. However, interested buyers are suggested to switch to macOS Ventura, coming this fall, for better performance with M2 chip.

 

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple MacBook Air 2022, Apple MacBook Air, Apple MacBook Air 2022 Specifications, Apple MacBook Air 2022 Price in India, Apple, Apple MacBook Air 2022 M2, Apple MacBook Air 2022 M2 chip
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
Apple to Release New Lockdown Mode to Battle Spyware, Provide Extra Layer of Protection

Related Stories

MacBook Air (2022) With M2 Chip Set to Available for Order Starting July 8, Launch on July 15
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Sony Bravia XR-55X90K Ultra-HD Android LED TV Review
  2. Nothing Phone 1 to Reportedly Get 120Hz Display: Details Here
  3. Oppo Reno 8 Series Launch in India Set for July 18
  4. Paranoid Android Sapphire Beta 2 Reportedly Rolling Out for 3 OnePlus Phones
  5. Samsung Galaxy M13 Series to Launch in India on July 14
  6. Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro First Impressions: Going Above and Beyond
  7. Spotify Offering 3 Months of Premium Plan Free for Visa Card Users
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. How to Turn Off Read Receipts in Facebook Messenger, iMessage, WhatsApp
  10. Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 With E4 OLED Display Launched: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. MacBook Air (2022) With M2 Chip Set to Available for Order Starting July 8, Launch on July 15
  2. Apple to Release New Lockdown Mode to Battle Spyware, Provide Extra Layer of Protection
  3. Amazon Collaborates With Just Eat to Offer Free Grubhub Delivery in US for Prime Members
  4. Amazon to Host Prime Day on July 23-24 With 50 Percent Higher Membership Fee
  5. KYC Registration Agencies to Report All Cyberattacks, Threats, and Breaches Within Six Hours, Says SEBI
  6. Andor Season 2: Here’s How the Star Wars Spin-Off Series Plans to Handle Time Jumps
  7. Skull and Bones In-Depth Gameplay Reveal Coming on July 7 at Ubisoft Forward Event
  8. Tecno Camon 19, Camon 19 Neo, Spark 9 India Launch Teased: Specifications
  9. Astronauts Study Artificial Intelligence, Human Nervous System; Install New Hardware Aboard ISS
  10. Amazon Under Closer Surveillance From German Anti-Cartel Watchdog for Possible Abuse of Market Position
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.