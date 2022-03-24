Apple is reportedly planning to release a 15-inch MacBook Air in 2023. As per a quarterly report by the Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), the new 15-inch MacBook Air model is expected to come with a larger version of the existing 13.3-inch MacBook Air. Additionally, the entry-level iPad is also said to get a refresh next year. Earlier, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggested that Apple will not launch the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models until 2023.

DSCC's Quarterly Advanced IT Display Shipment and Technology report suggests a possible roadmap for several Apple products. Apple is planning to launch a 15-inch MacBook Pro next year, as per a report by 9to5Mac quoting DSCC analyst Ross Young. Furthermore, the iPhone maker is reportedly planning a larger MacBook Air with a “slightly larger” display, between 13 and 14 inches. According to the report, the company is also eyeing to release a larger 10-inch iPad model in 2023, possibly indicating a redesign for the entry-level iPad. The current entry-level iPad features a 10.2-inch display.

Recently, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that he does not expect Apple to update its high-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models this year. He suggested the launch of at least two or three new Mac devices around the middle of the year — M2 versions of the MacBook Air, Mac mini, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and 24-inch iMac are said to be set for release across this year.

Earlier this month, Apple unveiled the Mac Studio and Studio Display at the virtual Apple event. The Mac Studio is positioned above the M1-powered Mac mini and comes with the M1 Max or newly unveiled M1 Ultra SoCs. The Apple Studio Display comes as the company's latest external display. It is powered by the Apple A13 chip.

Mac Studio price in India is set at Rs. 1,89,900 for the base variant with the M1 Max SoC, 32GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. Price for the M1 Ultra SoC with 64GB of RAM and 1TB SSD starts at Rs. 3,89,900. Apple Studio Display price in India is set at Rs. 1,59,900 with standard glass and Rs. 1,89,900 with nano-texture glass.