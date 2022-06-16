Apple is gearing up to unveil a 15-inch MacBook model in the second quarter of 2023 or later, according to market analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Apple's upcoming 15-inch MacBook is said to come in two CPU options — a M2 chipset with a 35W adapter and a M2 Pro chipset with a 67W adapter. The new MacBook is expected to go into mass production in the first half of next year. Kuo also suggested that it will be unveiled in the second quarter of 2023. The upcoming laptop might not be a part of the MacBook Air family and could bear a different moniker.

Reputed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo on Wednesday via a tweet suggested the development of Apple's rumoured 15-inch MacBook. The analyst said that the new MacBook would go "in to mass production in mid-1H23, and the launch date may be 2Q23 or later." The 15-inch MacBook is said to be available with both M2 and M2 Pro chip options. According to Kuo, the M2 chip variant would come bundled with the 35W power adapter, while the M2 Pro chip model would debut with a 67W adapter. The 15-inch display is expected to draw more power than a 13.3-inch screen. Though, it might not have the MacBook Air moniker.

The new tip comes a few days after a Bloomberg report suggested that Apple would be expanding its laptops lineup next year with new in-house chips. As per the report, the Cupertino-based company is working on a larger MacBook Air with a 15-inch screen for release as early as next spring and this would mark the first model of that size in the MacBook Air's history. The model under development is said to be a wider version of the latest 13.6-inch MacBook Air that the company introduced earlier this month during WWDC 2022.

Alongside the 15-inch MacBook, Apple is also reportedly gearing up to unveil a 12-inch laptop at the end of 2023 or in early 2024. However, Kuo said that he has not yet heard of any plans for the 12-inch MacBook.

Earlier in March, DSCC analyst Ross Young also indicated that Apple is planning to launch a 15-inch MacBook Pro next year. It is expected to come as a larger version of the existing 13.3-inch MacBook Air.