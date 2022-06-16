Technology News
loading

Apple's New 15-Inch MacBook May Get M2, M2 Pro CPU Options: Ming-Chi Kuo

The current generation of MacBook Air sports a 13.3-inch display.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 16 June 2022 16:43 IST
Apple's New 15-Inch MacBook May Get M2, M2 Pro CPU Options: Ming-Chi Kuo

Photo Credit: Apple

Upcoming model could be a wider version of the latest 13.6-inch MacBook Air

Highlights
  • Apple's 15-inch MacBook is reportedly in the works
  • New 15-inch MacBook model is expected to be unveiled in H2 2023
  • The upcoming device is said to come with two CPU options

Apple is gearing up to unveil a 15-inch MacBook model in the second quarter of 2023 or later, according to market analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Apple's upcoming 15-inch MacBook is said to come in two CPU options — a M2 chipset with a 35W adapter and a M2 Pro chipset with a 67W adapter. The new MacBook is expected to go into mass production in the first half of next year. Kuo also suggested that it will be unveiled in the second quarter of 2023. The upcoming laptop might not be a part of the MacBook Air family and could bear a different moniker.

Reputed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo on Wednesday via a tweet suggested the development of Apple's rumoured 15-inch MacBook. The analyst said that the new MacBook would go "in to mass production in mid-1H23, and the launch date may be 2Q23 or later." The 15-inch MacBook is said to be available with both M2 and M2 Pro chip options. According to Kuo, the M2 chip variant would come bundled with the 35W power adapter, while the M2 Pro chip model would debut with a 67W adapter. The 15-inch display is expected to draw more power than a 13.3-inch screen. Though, it might not have the MacBook Air moniker.

The new tip comes a few days after a Bloomberg report suggested that Apple would be expanding its laptops lineup next year with new in-house chips. As per the report, the Cupertino-based company is working on a larger MacBook Air with a 15-inch screen for release as early as next spring and this would mark the first model of that size in the MacBook Air's history. The model under development is said to be a wider version of the latest 13.6-inch MacBook Air that the company introduced earlier this month during WWDC 2022.

Alongside the 15-inch MacBook, Apple is also reportedly gearing up to unveil a 12-inch laptop at the end of 2023 or in early 2024. However, Kuo said that he has not yet heard of any plans for the 12-inch MacBook.

Earlier in March, DSCC analyst Ross Young also indicated that Apple is planning to launch a 15-inch MacBook Pro next year. It is expected to come as a larger version of the existing 13.3-inch MacBook Air.

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: MacBook Air, Apple, Apple 15 Inch MacBook
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Mirzapur Season 3 Filming Begins Next Week, Pankaj Tripathi 'Excited to Be Kaleen Bhaiya Again'

Related Stories

Apple's New 15-Inch MacBook May Get M2, M2 Pro CPU Options: Ming-Chi Kuo
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple 13-Inch MacBook Pro (2022) Pre-Orders to Begin in India on June 17
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Design Revealed, Will Come With Dual Rear Cameras
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Images Tease Fancy Notification Lights on Back Panel
  4. Realme V20 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: Reports
  5. Vivo V25 Series Price in India, Launch Date, and Specifications Tipped
  6. Airtel Increases Prepaid Pack Prices by Up to Rs. 501: All Details
  7. Compared: AirPods Pro vs Sony WF-1000XM4 vs Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3
  8. Xbox Series S to Get More Expensive in India From June 30: Report
  9. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  10. Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022: Best Discounts, Deals on Laptops
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp for Android to Get Group Membership Approval Feature to Manage Joining Requests
  2. Apple's New 15-Inch MacBook May Get M2, M2 Pro CPU Options: Ming-Chi Kuo
  3. Mirzapur Season 3 Filming Begins Next Week, Pankaj Tripathi 'Excited to Be Kaleen Bhaiya Again'
  4. Porous Solar Cells Could Help Scientists to Develop Better Pacemakers
  5. Tesla Hikes Price for All EV Models in the US Market Amid Global Supply-Chain Issues
  6. LG Electronics to Enter Next-Gen Logistics Market, Set to Sign MoU Agreement With CJ Logistics
  7. UPI, RuPay Cards to Soon Be Accepted in France as NPCI's Overseas Arm Entered the European Country
  8. Facebook Plans to Alter Its Algorithm to Mimic TikTok’s Feed, Leaked Internal Memo Reveals: Report
  9. Spotify Said to Slow Down Hiring by 25 Percent as Global Economy Continues to Be Uncertain
  10. Nokia G11 Plus Spotted on Geekbench With Android 12, 4GB RAM
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.