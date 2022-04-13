Technology News
New Mac mini Model Spotted in Apple Studio Display Firmware, Tipped to Feature Updated Chip

Apple is yet to announce plans to launch an updated Mac mini model in 2022.

By David Delima | Updated: 13 April 2022 12:33 IST
The purported successor to the 2020 Mac mini (pictured) is tipped to feature an updated processor

Highlights
  • Apple’s M1 Mac mini was launched back in 2020
  • The company is tipped to launch two Mac models at WWDC 2022
  • Apple recently launched the Mac Studio with a new M1 Ultra chip

Apple is reportedly working on a new Mac mini model, according to details spotted by a developer in the firmware of the recently launched Apple Studio Display. The company launched the first Apple Silicon powered Mac mini in 2020, and the purported successor to the M1 Mac mini is tipped to feature the M1 Pro and M1 Max processors — or a new processor, dubbed the M2 chip. Apple, which is preparing to host its annual WWDC conference in June, is yet to officially reveal any details of plans to launch new Mac models or their specifications.

References to a new Mac mini model were first spotted by developer Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) in the firmware that ships with the new 27-inch Apple Studio Display that made its debut at Apple's Spring Launch event in March. The Apple Studio Display firmware contains references to a “Macmini10,1” which reportedly refers to a new model or generation, according to the developer.

While the developer stated that the purported successor to the M1 Mac mini could feature a new M2 chip under the hood, he later tweeted that the upcoming generation could sport M1 Pro or M1 Max processors, which are found on the company's 2021 MacBook Pro models. As previously mentioned, the Cupertino company is yet to announce any plans to launch a new Mac mini model, or what specifications it might feature.

Apple has scheduled its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) event for June 6. While it is expected to make announcements related to software — including iOS 16 (codenamed Sydney), watchOS 9 (Kincaid), macOS 13 (Rome), and tvOS 16 (Paris), it is worth noting that the company also announced its first generation of Apple Silicon at WWDC 2020.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently revealed in his Power On newsletter that Apple could announce two new Mac models at its upcoming WWDC event. The company is working on two new Mac models that could launch “around the middle of the year or early in the second half”, according to Gurman, who adds that Apple is working on a new MacBook Air model, along with an updated Mac mini, 24-inch Mac, and a new low-end MacBook Pro model.

Asus India's Arnold Su joins this week's Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to talk about how the PC maker is planning to grow its presence in the country. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Mac mini, Apple, Apple Silicon
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
