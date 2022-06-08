Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Apple M2 Pro Chip to Go Into Mass Production This Year, May Be Built on TSMC's 3nm Process: Report

Apple M2 Pro Chip to Go Into Mass Production This Year, May Be Built on TSMC's 3nm Process: Report

Apple Silicon M2 is built on the same 5nm process as M1 chip.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 8 June 2022 18:20 IST
Apple M2 Pro Chip to Go Into Mass Production This Year, May Be Built on TSMC's 3nm Process: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple M2 Pro is said to be more powerful than the current M2 chip (above)

Highlights
  • Apple is said to be testing laptops with Apple M2 Pro chip
  • It is also testing Mac PCs with upcoming silicon
  • Apple may also launch M2 Max chipsets

Apple M2 Pro silicon, which will reportedly be built on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC) 3nm process, will go into mass production later this year, as per an analyst. The news follows the launch of the M2 chipset, which Apple unveiled at WWDC 2022 in its latest MacBook Air (2022) and the 13-inch MacBook Pro (2022) laptops. It is noteworthy that Mark Gurman has already claimed that the Cupertino-based company is testing a 14-inch MacBook Pro and a 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip.

Citing analyst Jeff Pu of Haitong Intl Tech Research, 9to5mac reports that Apple supplier TSMC will start mass producing the “more powerful M2 Pro chip” later this year. The chipset is said to be built on the 3nm process. If true, the silicon will be more powerful than the Apple Silicon M2 chip, which is built on the same 5nm process as M1.

Earlier this week, Apple unveiled its latest M2 chipset at WWDC 2022 in the MacBook Air (2022) and the 13-inch MacBook Pro (2022). The MacBook Air is the first refresh of the company's MacBook Air laptop since the M1 powered MacBook Air made its debut in November 2020. Apple says that the M2 chipset has 20 billion transistors and a 10-core GPU. It is claimed to offer 18 percent improved CPU performance and 35 percent GPU performance over its predecessor, and is 1.9 times faster (CPU) and 2.3 times faster (GPU) compared to competing 10-core processors. The new chipset also comes with the new Secure Enclave, media engine and neural engine.

As mentioned, a previous report has claimed that Apple is already testing a 14-inch MacBook Pro and a 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 Pro chipset. Moreover, there is also a reference of “M2 Max” chip codenamed J414 that is said to have 12 CPU cores and 38 graphics cores, and support for 64GB of RAM. These two laptops are also being tested with the M2 Max chip, the report noted.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple M2 Pro, M2 Pro Silicon, M2 Pro, MacBook Air (2022), MacBook Pro (2022)
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Bullet Train Trailer: Funny Brad Pitt Has to Go Through Master Assassins

Related Stories

Apple M2 Pro Chip to Go Into Mass Production This Year, May Be Built on TSMC's 3nm Process: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Launch Date Set for July 12: All You Need to Know
  2. Moto G32 Tipped to Launch in India Soon, Specifications Leaked
  3. Oppo K10 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Launched in India: Details
  4. Dizo Watch D With Large 1.8-Inch Display Launched in India
  5. Poco F4 5G Launch Confirmed, Leaked Images Tip Triple Rear Cameras
  6. LG Eclair QP5 Dolby Atmos Soundbar System Review
  7. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  8. Moto G82 5G First Impressions: Stretching Boundaries
  9. MacBook Air (2022), 13-Inch MacBook Pro (2022) With M2 Chips Launched
  10. iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, iPhone SE Will Not Receive iOS 16
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Long-Term Holders Possess 90 Percent of Total Supply in Profit: Glassnode
  2. Snapchat's AR Camera Reaching Short-Video App MX TakaTak
  3. ZTE Axon 40 Ultra With Under Display Camera Launched Globally, Sale Starts June 21
  4. Xiaomi 12 Ultra Protective Case Spotted On Youpin Platform: Report
  5. EU Unclear on Ban of Cloud Services in Russia Amid Invasion of Ukraine, Amends Latest Sanction Package
  6. Solar Pixels Abundant On Earth Found To Produce Hydrogen For Weeks, Says Study
  7. Mi Smart Band 7 Reportedly Spotted on IMDA Website, Hints at Imminent Global Launch
  8. Spotify to Hold First Investor Meeting Since 2018 to Hype Wall Street's Enthusiasm Amid Slowing Economy
  9. TikTok Avatars Launched Globally, Will Mimic Users Gestures, Movements
  10. Mysterious Radio Structures Erupting From Black Hole Discovered in Massive Galaxy
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.