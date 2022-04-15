Technology News
loading

Apple Said to Be Working on at Least 9 New Mac Models With Next-Generation M2 Chips

The M2 chip is Apple’s latest attempt to push the boundaries of computer processing after a split with Intel in recent years.

By Mark Gurman, Bloomberg | Updated: 15 April 2022 10:04 IST
Apple Said to Be Working on at Least 9 New Mac Models With Next-Generation M2 Chips

Apple may launch 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips

Highlights
  • Mac computer business generated $35.2 billion in sales last year
  • Apple is also testing a Mac mini with an M1 Pro chip
  • A 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and “M2 Max” chips launch expected

Apple has started widespread internal testing of several new Mac models with next-generation M2 chips, according to developer logs, part of its push to make more powerful computers using homegrown processors.

The company is testing at least nine new Macs with four different M2-based chips — the successors to the current M1 line — with third-party apps in its App Store, according to the logs, which were corroborated by people familiar with the matter. The move is a key step in the development process, suggesting that the new machines may be nearing release in the coming months.

The M2 chip is Apple's latest attempt to push the boundaries of computer processing after a split with Intel Corp. in recent years. Apple has gradually replaced Intel chips with its own silicon, and now looks to make further gains with a more advanced line.

After years of slow growth, the Mac computer division enjoyed a resurgence the past two years, helped in part by home office workers buying new equipment. The business generated $35.2 billion (roughly Rs. 2,69,570 crore) in sales the past fiscal year, about 10 percent of Apple's total.

Even though testing is far along in some cases, there are no guarantees that all the models will ultimately be released. A spokeswoman for Cupertino, California-based Apple declined to comment on the plans.

The new machines being tested include:

  • A MacBook Air with an M2 chip, codenamed J413. This Mac will have eight CPU cores, the components that handle the main processing, and 10 cores for graphics. That's up from eight graphics cores in the current MacBook Air.
  • A Mac mini with an M2 chip, codenamed J473. This machine will have the same specifications as the MacBook Air. There's also an “M2 Pro” variation, codenamed J474, in testing.
  • An entry-level MacBook Pro with an M2 chip, codenamed J493. This too will have the same specifications as the MacBook Air.
  • A 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and “M2 Max” chips, codenamed J414. The M2 Max chip has 12 CPU cores and 38 graphics cores, up from 10 CPU cores and 32 graphics cores in the current model, according to the logs. It will also have 64 gigabytes of memory.
  • A 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, codenamed J416. The 16-inch MacBook Pro's M2 Max will have the same specifications as the 14-inch MacBook Pro version.
  • A Mac Pro, codenamed J180. This machine will include a successor to the M1 Ultra chip used in the Mac Studio computer.
  • Apple is also testing a Mac mini with an M1 Pro chip, the same processor used in the entry-level 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros today. That machine is codenamed J374. The company has tested an M1 Max version of the Mac mini as well, but the new Mac Studio may make these machines redundant.

The new MacBook Air, low-end MacBook Pro and new Mac mini are scheduled to debut as early as this year, with at least two Macs planned for launch around the middle of the year, Bloomberg has previously reported. The new MacBook Air is destined to be the product's biggest redesign in its history, adding a thinner frame and MagSafe charging.

Logs maintained by developers have accurately predicted specifications of upcoming Macs in the past. Last year, logs revealed that the MacBook Pro chips would be named the M1 Pro and M1 Max.

Apple hasn't updated the MacBook Air, Mac mini or the entry-level MacBook Pro since it launched the original M1 chip in November 2020. However, the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros went on sale more recently, in October of last year.

© 2022 Bloomberg L.P.

© 2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac Pro, M2 Chip, M1 Chip, M1 Pro, M1 Ultra, M1 Max, Intel
Ukrainian in Poland Withdraws Cash Within Minutes of Bitcoin Transfer: Here's How

Related Stories

Apple Said to Be Working on at Least 9 New Mac Models With Next-Generation M2 Chips
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme TechLife Convertible Air Conditioners Launched in India: All Details
  2. Apple Said to Be Working on at Least 9 New M2 Mac Models
  3. iQoo Z6 Pro 5G Set to Launch in India on April 27
  4. OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to Launch in India on April 28
  5. OnePlus Ace Launch Date Set for April 21, Specifications Revealed
  6. Tata Play Brings Access to 4 OTT Platforms at an Affordable Price
  7. iQoo Neo 6 With 120Hz Screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Goes Official
  8. Moto G52 With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  9. Oppo Reno 7 Lite 5G Launched as Rebadged Variant of Reno 7Z 5G, F21 Pro 5G
  10. From Pepsi to Ageas: How These Brands Are Using Deepfake in Their Ads
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk's Offer to Buy Twitter Sparks Concerns Among Tesla Investors, Analysts
  2. Apple Said to Be Working on at Least 9 New Mac Models With Next-Generation M2 Chips
  3. Ukrainian in Poland Withdraws Cash Within Minutes of Bitcoin Transfer: Here's How
  4. WhatsApp Communities Announced to Enhance Group Conversation Experience
  5. Moto G 5G (2022) Alleged Renders Surface Online, Tip Two Colour Options
  6. New State Mobile Announces Collaboration With Among Us; to Add Mini Game, In-Game Items, More on April 21
  7. Apple's Shot on iPhone Macro Challenge Winners Include Photo From Kolhapur Man
  8. Vivo X80 Specifications Tipped by Google Play Console Listing; May Pack Dimensity 9000 SoC, 8GB RAM
  9. Oppo Reno 8 Might Be One of the First Smartphones to Feature Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Soc
  10. Porsche Design Partners with AOC for 32-inch Frameless Agan Pro PD32M Gaming Monitor
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.