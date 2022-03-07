Technology News
Apple M2 Chip Reportedly Spotted Ahead of Launch Event, Said to Debut on New MacBook Air, MacBook Pro Models

Apple M2 is said to feature an eight-core CPU and a 10-core GPU and debut alongside a redesigned MacBook Air at the ‘Peak Performance’ event on Tuesday.

By ANI | Updated: 7 March 2022 10:48 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple M2 silicon chip will be the first significant upgrade for Apple's custom chipsets on Mac

Highlights
  • Apple unveiled the M1 chip in November 2020
  • Apple M2 chip said to make its way first to updated 13-inch MacBook Pro
  • Apple's event is slated to be held at 11:30pm IST on Tuesday

Ahead of Apple event on Tuesday, evidence has been spotted indicating that the company is testing the M2 Apple silicon chip that will debut in a new MacBook Air and refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro.

As per MacRumours, Apple has been testing a chip with an eight-core CPU and a 10-core GPU across multiple Macs on the latest macOS beta, in recent weeks.

Apple's M2 silicon chip will be the first significant upgrade for Apple's custom silicon on the Mac since its introduction.

The American tech giant unveiled the M1 chip in November 2020 and has since introduced more powerful iterations of the chip, including the M1 Pro and M1 Max.

Earlier reports hint that the Apple M2 chip will reportedly make its way first to an updated 13-inch MacBook Pro and a completely redesigned MacBook Air.

As per a report obtained by MacRumours, a new Mac mini, expected to feature M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, is "ready to go" and could launch next week and that a new 13-inch MacBook Pro and a new iMac could launch "as soon as the first half of the year."

As widely reported by previous rumours and leaks, a new iPhone SE with the same 4.7-inch design as the previous model is expected to be announced in the upcoming Apple event; but with the addition of 5G connectivity and a new chip.

A new iPad Air is also rumoured to make a debut at the event, featuring the A15 chip, Center Stage, and 5G connectivity. Alongside the new iPhone, iPad, and at least one new Apple silicon Mac.

Apple's event is slated to be held at 10:00 am Pacific Time (11:30pm IST) on Tuesday, March 8. In addition to being streamed on YouTube, the event can also be watched through the event's webpage and in the Apple TV app.

Comments

Apple, MacBook, macOS, Apple M2, Apple M2 Silicone Chip, Apple Event, Apple Event 2022
