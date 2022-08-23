Apple launched its Self Service Repair programme allowing users to perform their own repairs for select iPhone models last year. Now, it is expanding the initiative including MacBook laptops. It will be limited to the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models powered by M1 chips. The Cupertino giant has also restricted repairs to areas including display, top case with battery, and trackpad. The repair programme for iPhone is currently available in the US.

The iPhone maker on Monday announced the launch of Self Service Repair programme for M1-based MacBook Air and MacBook Pro via a post on its newsroom site. Apple will provide repair manuals and genuine Apple parts and tools through Apple Self Service Repair Store starting today.

The programme will cover different repair types for each M1 MacBook models, including display, top case with battery, and trackpad. Apple is planning to add more laptops to the roster later this year.

The tool kit for repairing MacBook models is available at a weekly rental price of $49 (roughly Rs. 3,900).

Apple introduced a rental tool kit to let users repair their iPhone 12 series, iPhone 13 series and iPhone SE (2022) under the Self Service Repair programme in April. It is currently available for iPhone users in the US and is confirmed to launch in Europe later this year.