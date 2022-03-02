Technology News
Apple Event on March 8: New MacBook, iPhone SE 3, Mac mini, iPad Air Expected

Apple event will take place at 10am PST (11:30pm IST) on March 8.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 2 March 2022 22:40 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple has sent invites for its March 8 event to global media

  • Apple event is confirmed for next week
  • New MacBook Air with a redesign is expected to debut
  • iPhone SE 3 is also speculated to launch at the event

Apple on Tuesday invited media to its March 8 event where it is expected to unveil its new MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac mini, and the iMac Pro based on a mix of Apple M1 and M2 silicon. Alongside the new Mac machines, the Cupertino company is speculated to unveil the long-awaited iPhone SE 3 aka the iPhone SE+ 5G or the 5G iPhone SE as well as its new iPad Air at the virtual event. This will notably be the company's first public event of the year. Apple is calling the event 'Peek Performance' — indicating upgrades to its performance-focussed devices.

Apple Event March 8 livestream details

The Apple event will take place at 10am PST (11:30pm IST) on March 8. It will be livestreamed from Apple Park through the company's website and the Apple TV app. The event is also expected to be live through Apple's official YouTube channel. Although Apple has not yet confirmed any details, the invite carries tagline 'Peek Performance' along with a multicoloured Apple logo to suggest upgrades of its devices with performance enhancements and new colour options.

 

Apple Event announcements (expected)

According to the recent predictions made by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is unveiling its new Mac lineup based on a new M2, M1 Pro, M1 Max, and the super-powered versions of the M1 Max. The new MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and the Mac mini are expected to have the M2 chip, while the new iMac Pro would come with M1 Pro and M1 Max options and a new Mac mini with an M1 Pro.

The MacBook Air this time is also speculated to have a major redesign that could be similar to the one that debuted on the MacBook Pro last year. This could bring a notch to the display and thin bezels. The new MacBook Air models may also have a new colourful design and mini-LED displays, as per some previous reports.

In addition to the MacBook Air, the Apple event may bring the iPhone SE 3 that is rumoured as the iPhone SE (2022), iPhone SE+ 5G, or the iPhone SE 5G. The new iPhone may have a similar design that came with the iPhone SE (2020), though it could include 5G support and come with an A15 Bionic SoC. It is also rumoured to have an improved rear camera. The iPhone SE 3 could be priced at $300 (roughly Rs. 22,700).

The iPad Air is also speculated to receive an upgrade this time that would debut as the iPad Air (5th generation). It is speculated to have the A15 Bionic SoC and 5G connectivity.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Apple event 2022, Apple event, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini, iMac Pro, iPhone SE 3, iPhone SE 2022, iPad Air, Apple
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Comment
 
 

