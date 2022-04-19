Technology News
  AMD Ryzen Pro 6000 Series CPUs for Business Laptops Announced, Promising Performance and Security

AMD Ryzen Pro 6000 Series CPUs for Business Laptops Announced, Promising Performance and Security

The 'Zen 3+' CPU architecture and integrated RDNA2-based GPU cores promise significantly improved performance as well as power efficiency.

By Jamshed Avari | Updated: 19 April 2022 21:23 IST
AMD Ryzen Pro 6000 Series CPUs for Business Laptops Announced, Promising Performance and Security
Highlights
  • Laptop availability will depend on OEM brands
  • AMD has integrated Microsoft's Pluton hardware security platform
  • AMD promises all-day battery life when used for office productivity

AMD has announced new details of its Ryzen Pro 6000 Series laptop CPUs as well as refreshed Ryzen Pro 5000 series models, all of which are aimed at business users. This follows their initial introduction at CES 2022, along with the standard Ryzen 6000 CPUs for consumer laptops . The new Ryzen Pro 6000 series CPUs are based on the 'Zen 3+' architecture and feature integrated GPUs built using the RDNA2 architecture. Efficiency is a big push with this generation, which is manufactured on a 6nm process. AMD is touting all-day battery life and modern connectivity as well as manageability standards, which should appeal to IT managers who now have to cater to remote work requirements.

The new Ryzen Pro 6000 models are largely equivalent to Ryzen 6000 mobile CPUs for mainstream laptops that have already been announced. AMD says its "business-ready" CPUs are generally available to OEMs for 24 months with an 18-month software stability commitment, enhanced quality assurance, and an ongoing validation process for stability. AMD has worked with Microsoft to implement platform-level security capabilities including the Microsoft Pluton framework. OEM-level security measures can also be implemented, such as Lenovo's ThinkShield and HP's Sure Start which allow for recovery and manageability.

HP and Lenovo are in fact among AMD's launch partners, as are Asus, Acer and Dell. Lenovo has announced its ThinkPad Z13 and ThinkPad Z16 which exclusively use AMD's Ryzen Pro CPUs including the exclusive Ryzen 7 Pro 6860Z model. The companies say they have worked together to co-design and engineer these laptops for maximum efficiency. 

ryzen pro 6000 list amd ryzen

The lineup spans AMD's H-series and U-series product tiers, indicating 35-45W and 28W thermal design envelopes for high-performance and mainstream portable laptop designs. The top-end Ryzen 9 Pro 6950H features eight CPU cores with multi-threading, a 4.9GHz peak clock speed, and 20MB of total cache memory. Even the base Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U features six cores and 12 threads with a 4.5GHz boost clock speed.

The newly announced Ryzen Pro 5000 models all have 15W TDPs and have either four, six, or eight cores. However, these use the older Zen 3 architecture. These will likely appear in lower-cost laptops.

Power efficiency improvements have been realised through the Zen 3+ core architecture, the 6nm manufacturing process, new chip-level and platform-level power states, and new firmware enhancements. Support for LPDDR5 RAM and lower-power displays with panel self-refresh technology should help OEMs advertise better battery life than ever. AMD claims up to 35 percent less power is used for video conferencing and up to 32 percent less for video streaming; both growing use cases, although the exact usage conditions and hardware will affect these figures. 

Laptop availability will depend on OEMs, though launches should be announced in the near future.

  

Further reading: AMD, Ryzen, Ryzen Pro, Zen 3 plus, RDNA2
