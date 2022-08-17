Technology News
loading

AMD Ryzen 7000 Series CPUs, AM5 Motherboards to Launch on August 30

AMD's latest CPU generation introduces an all-new platform with DDR5 RAM and PCIe 5.0 support.

By Jamshed Avari | Updated: 17 August 2022 08:29 IST
AMD Ryzen 7000 Series CPUs, AM5 Motherboards to Launch on August 30

AMD Ryzen 7000 series desktop CPUs use a new LGA socket

Highlights
  • AM5 motherboards have already been previewed by major brands
  • All Ryzen 7000 models are expected to feature integrated RDNA2 GPUs
  • AMD's 'chiplet' modular design layout allows for high efficiency

AMD has announced that it will launch the first of its Ryzen 7000 series CPUs and their new AM5 series motherboard platforms in a live-streamed event at 4:30am IST on August 30 (7pm EST on August 29). The event will be presented by AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su, CTO and EVP Mark Papermaster, and other company executives. Fans around the world can tune in on AMD's YouTube channel and catch a replay shortly after the live stream ends. The chip manufacturer will finally disclose pricing and product specifications and disclose further details of the Zen 4 architecture on which these new CPUs are based. 

AMD had confirmed the upcoming launch of the Ryzen 7000 series at its Computex 2022 event in May this year, promising unmatched performance for desktop PC gamers and enthusiasts. Now, the company has teased "a new era of performance desktop PCs" in its announcement. We can expect that versions of the Ryzen 7000 series for laptops will be announced at a later date. 

Ryzen 7000 series CPUs, codenamed 'Raphael', are based on the new Zen 4 architecture. AMD has so far confirmed at least one model with up to 16 cores, manufactured by TSMC on a new 5nm process and arranged in modular 'chiplets' that allow for scalable designs and cost-effective integration. Boost clock speeds should be "significantly above 5GHz", according to previous announcements. A new central IO die manufactured at 6nm will also be introduced.

Ryzen 7000 series CPUs will use a new LGA (land grid array) CPU package with pads instead of pins, requiring the motherboard socket to have pins that make contact with them. Also, AMD has said that all these CPUs will for the first time feature integrated graphics capabilities, based on the RDNA2 architecture. Other changes include a doubling of L2 caches and new instructions for accelerating AI workloads. AMD promises a 15 percent rise in single-threaded performance compared to the previous generation, plus significant power efficiency gains. 

The new socket and AM5 platforms break upgrade compatibility with AM4 motherboards, which have been in use since the original Ryzen desktop CPU launch in 2017. This was necessary to introduce support for DDR5 RAM and shift to the PCIe 5.0 interconnect standard. However, the cooler mount and clearance remain the same, ensuring compatibility with all existing air and liquid coolers.

There will be at least three tiers of desktop motherboards at launch time. Those based on the X670 Extreme chipset will be aimed at “the most demanding enthusiasts” who want to use multiple PCIe 5.0 devices plus overclocking capabilities thanks to high-end power delivery features. The X670 chipset is for to “the bulk of enthusiasts and gamers” and will allow PCIe 5.0 lanes for at least one graphics card plus one M.2 storage device. Motherboards based on the B650 chipset will only support PCIe 5.0 for storage devices, which will be fine for most mainstream users.

Recent leaks point to AMD announcing models with Ryzen 9, Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 5 designations. Due to the positioning of the new platform, it is likely that previous-generation or even new AM4 products will continue to serve price-conscious customers for some time.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AMD, Ryzen, Ryzen 7000 series
Jamshed Avari
Jamshed Avari
Jamshed Avari has been working in tech journalism as a writer, editor and reviewer for over 13 years. He has reviewed hundreds of products ranging from smartphones and tablets to PC components and accessories, and has also written guides, feature articles, news and analyses. Going beyond simple ratings and specifications, he digs deep into how emerging products and services affect actual users, and what marks they leave on our cultural landscape. He's happiest when something new comes along ...More
Ratan Tata Backs Startup That Helps Senior Citizens Form Inter-Generational Friendships With Young Graduates

Related Stories

AMD Ryzen 7000 Series CPUs, AM5 Motherboards to Launch on August 30
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4 Price in India Revealed, Bookings Go Live
  2. Oppo Reno 8 With 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Details
  3. Apple iPad With Larger Screen, iPad Pro With M2 Chip Could Launch in October
  4. 5G Services With Faster Speed, Lag-Free Connectivity to Start Soon: PM Modi
  5. Oppo Enco X2 True Wireless Earphones Review
  6. Dell XPS 13 9315 With 12th Gen Intel Evo CPU Launched in India: Details
  7. Asteroids From Outer Solar System May Have Brought Water to Earth: Study
  8. Moto Razr 2022 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched
  9. Airtel Rs. 519, Rs. 779 Prepaid Recharge Plans Introduced: Details
  10. Sony XR-85X95K Ultra-HD Mini LED TV Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 6,99,990
#Latest Stories
  1. AMD Ryzen 7000 Series CPUs, AM5 Motherboards to Launch on August 30
  2. Vivo V25 Pro India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  3. Ratan Tata Backs Startup That Helps Senior Citizens Form Inter-Generational Friendships With Young Graduates
  4. One Killed, Nine Injured as BMW Test Car With Autonomous Steering Veers Into Traffic in Germany
  5. Hearing Aids to Be Sold Over the Counter in the US by October to Cut Costs: Details
  6. Vivo X80 Pro, iQoo 9 Pro Android 13 Preview Program in India Announced: How to Register
  7. WhatsApp for Android Testing Undo Delete Feature for Messages on Latest Beta Version: Report
  8. Hyderabad International Airport to Roll Out DigiYatra Platform for Paperless Travel From August 18
  9. Aadhaar Mandatory to Avail of Government Benefits, Subsidies, UIDAI Circular Says
  10. Walmart Faces Shifting Consumer Behaviour Over Inflation, Quarterly Results Beat Estimates
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.