AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D price and sale date have been announced — a couple of months after its debut at CES 2022 in January. The new desktop chip is aimed at gamers, with a 3D stacking tech. AMD claims that the Ryzen 7 5800X3D is the “world's fastest gaming processor” — surpassing the performance of Intel's Core i9-12900K as well as AMD's own Ryzen 9 5900X. In addition to the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, AMD has introduced new Ryzen 7, Ryzen 5, and Ryzen 3 series desktop processors and extended support for its 5000 series processors on 300 series chipsets.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D price, availability

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D price has been set at $449 (roughly Rs. 34,300). It will go on sale globally starting April 20. India pricing of the processor is yet to be revealed.

In 2020, AMD brought the Ryzen 9 5900X at $549 (roughly Rs. 42,000), though the desktop processor is currently available at the same $449 price tag in the US. Customers, thus, have the choice between the existing processor that has four additional CPU cores but slower gaming performance and the new processor that is claimed to deliver a faster gaming experience with less CPU core count.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D specifications, features

Structure-wise, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D is quite similar to the original Ryzen 7 5800X model, with eight cores, 16 threads, and compatibility with the AM4 socket. It, however, offers AMD's newly designed 3D-stacking V-Cache technology that helps deliver an L3 cache of up to 96MB. The Ryzen 7 5800X, on the other hand, had a 32MB cache.

The additional cache enables the 5800X3D processor to deliver 15 percent more gaming performance over the Ryzen 9 5900X, AMD said. Ryzen 9 5900X, though, includes 12 cores and 24 threads.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D performance comparison against Ryzen 9 5900X

Photo Credit: AMD

Alongside the new L3 cache, Ryzen 7 5800X3D is based on the 7nm process technology and has the existing Zen 3 core architecture.

AMD said that it tested the performance of the Ryzen 7 5800X3D on games including Watch Dogs: Legion, Far Cry 6, Gears 5, Final Fantasy XIV, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and CS:GO at full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) resolution.

Ryzen 7 5800X3D has a base clock speed of 3.4GHz and a maximum boost clock speed of up to 4.5GHz. The chip comes with a Thermal Design Power (TDP) of 105W. It also includes an L1 cache of 512KB and L2 cache of 4MB.

New AMD Ryzen 7, Ryzen 5, and Ryzen 3 desktop processors

Alongside the Ryzen 7 5800X3D's price and availability, AMD has announced new Ryzen 7, Ryzen 5, and Ryzen 3 desktop processors that are based on the Zen 3 and Zen 2 architectures and are designed to offer up to eight cores, 16 threads, and 36MB of cache.

The company said that its new Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 3 desktop processors come bundled with an AMD Wraith Stealth cooler and are expected to be available beginning April 4. However, the availability of the new Ryzen 7 model is yet to be announced.

AMD will sell its new Ryzen desktop processors with a starting price of $99 (roughly Rs. 7,600), and the range will go up to $299 (roughly Rs. 22,800).

