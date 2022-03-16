Photo Credit: AMD
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D price and sale date have been announced — a couple of months after its debut at CES 2022 in January. The new desktop chip is aimed at gamers, with a 3D stacking tech. AMD claims that the Ryzen 7 5800X3D is the “world's fastest gaming processor” — surpassing the performance of Intel's Core i9-12900K as well as AMD's own Ryzen 9 5900X. In addition to the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, AMD has introduced new Ryzen 7, Ryzen 5, and Ryzen 3 series desktop processors and extended support for its 5000 series processors on 300 series chipsets.
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D price has been set at $449 (roughly Rs. 34,300). It will go on sale globally starting April 20. India pricing of the processor is yet to be revealed.
In 2020, AMD brought the Ryzen 9 5900X at $549 (roughly Rs. 42,000), though the desktop processor is currently available at the same $449 price tag in the US. Customers, thus, have the choice between the existing processor that has four additional CPU cores but slower gaming performance and the new processor that is claimed to deliver a faster gaming experience with less CPU core count.
Structure-wise, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D is quite similar to the original Ryzen 7 5800X model, with eight cores, 16 threads, and compatibility with the AM4 socket. It, however, offers AMD's newly designed 3D-stacking V-Cache technology that helps deliver an L3 cache of up to 96MB. The Ryzen 7 5800X, on the other hand, had a 32MB cache.
The additional cache enables the 5800X3D processor to deliver 15 percent more gaming performance over the Ryzen 9 5900X, AMD said. Ryzen 9 5900X, though, includes 12 cores and 24 threads.
Alongside the new L3 cache, Ryzen 7 5800X3D is based on the 7nm process technology and has the existing Zen 3 core architecture.
AMD said that it tested the performance of the Ryzen 7 5800X3D on games including Watch Dogs: Legion, Far Cry 6, Gears 5, Final Fantasy XIV, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and CS:GO at full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) resolution.
Ryzen 7 5800X3D has a base clock speed of 3.4GHz and a maximum boost clock speed of up to 4.5GHz. The chip comes with a Thermal Design Power (TDP) of 105W. It also includes an L1 cache of 512KB and L2 cache of 4MB.
Alongside the Ryzen 7 5800X3D's price and availability, AMD has announced new Ryzen 7, Ryzen 5, and Ryzen 3 desktop processors that are based on the Zen 3 and Zen 2 architectures and are designed to offer up to eight cores, 16 threads, and 36MB of cache.
The company said that its new Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 3 desktop processors come bundled with an AMD Wraith Stealth cooler and are expected to be available beginning April 4. However, the availability of the new Ryzen 7 model is yet to be announced.
AMD will sell its new Ryzen desktop processors with a starting price of $99 (roughly Rs. 7,600), and the range will go up to $299 (roughly Rs. 22,800).
|Model
|Architecture
|Cores / Threads
|Boost / Base Frequency (GHz)
|Total Cache (MB)
|TDP
|PCIe Support
|Cooler
|Price
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
|Zen 3
|8 / 16
|Up to 4.6 / 3.4
|36
|65W
|Gen 4
|N/A
|$299 (roughly Rs. 22,800)
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600
|Zen 3
|6 / 12
|Up to 4.4 / 3.5
|35
|65W
|Gen 4
|Wraith Stealth
|$199 (roughly Rs. 15,200)
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500
|Zen 3
|6 / 12
|Up to 4.2 / 3.6
|19
|65W
|Gen 3
|Wraith Stealth
|$159 (roughly Rs. 12,100)
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600G with AMD Radeon graphics
|Zen 2
|6 / 12
|Up to 4.2 / 3.7
|11
|65W
|Gen 3
|Wraith Stealth
|$154 (roughly Rs. 11,700)
|AMD Ryzen 5 4500
|Zen 2
|6 / 12
|Up to 4.1 / 3.6
|11
|65W
|Gen 3
|Wraith Stealth
|$129 (roughly Rs. 9,800)
|AMD Ryzen 3 4100
|Zen 2
|4 / 8
|Up to 4.0 / 3.8
|6
|65W
|Gen 3
|Wraith Stealth
|$99 (roughly Rs. 7,600)
AMD has also announced that it is extending support for the Ryzen 5000 series processors including the newly launched models on AMD 300 series chipsets. The latest AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processors will be supported on AMD X370, B350, and A320 chipsets, the company said.
Separately, Asus announced BIOS support for the Ryzen 7 5800X3D and other new AMD processors on its motherboards. The support will be available on Asus 500 and 400 series motherboards through pre-existing BIOS updates that include AGESA version 1.2.0.6b — specifically for the Ryzen 7 5800X3D.
The Asus A320 and X370 motherboards will also support the new AMD processors, though support for the Ryzen 7 5800X3D will depend on the updates provided by AMD.
Asus said that many of its 500, 400, A320, and X370 motherboards already have BIOS updates with the new AGESA build ready to support the new AMD processors, though the remaining models that are compatible with the chips will receive corresponding BIOS updates by March 25.
