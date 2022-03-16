Technology News
loading

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Gaming Processor Price Revealed, Availability Starting From April

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D price is set at $449 (roughly Rs. 34,300).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 16 March 2022 12:58 IST
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Gaming Processor Price Revealed, Availability Starting From April

Photo Credit: AMD

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D was unveiled at CES 2022 in January

Highlights
  • AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D will go on sale from April 20
  • The new Ryzen processor comes with a V-Cache technology
  • Asus has announced support for the new AMD processors

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D price and sale date have been announced — a couple of months after its debut at CES 2022 in January. The new desktop chip is aimed at gamers, with a 3D stacking tech. AMD claims that the Ryzen 7 5800X3D is the “world's fastest gaming processor” — surpassing the performance of Intel's Core i9-12900K as well as AMD's own Ryzen 9 5900X. In addition to the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, AMD has introduced new Ryzen 7, Ryzen 5, and Ryzen 3 series desktop processors and extended support for its 5000 series processors on 300 series chipsets.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D price, availability

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D price has been set at $449 (roughly Rs. 34,300). It will go on sale globally starting April 20. India pricing of the processor is yet to be revealed.

In 2020, AMD brought the Ryzen 9 5900X at $549 (roughly Rs. 42,000), though the desktop processor is currently available at the same $449 price tag in the US. Customers, thus, have the choice between the existing processor that has four additional CPU cores but slower gaming performance and the new processor that is claimed to deliver a faster gaming experience with less CPU core count.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D specifications, features

Structure-wise, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D is quite similar to the original Ryzen 7 5800X model, with eight cores, 16 threads, and compatibility with the AM4 socket. It, however, offers AMD's newly designed 3D-stacking V-Cache technology that helps deliver an L3 cache of up to 96MB. The Ryzen 7 5800X, on the other hand, had a 32MB cache.

The additional cache enables the 5800X3D processor to deliver 15 percent more gaming performance over the Ryzen 9 5900X, AMD said. Ryzen 9 5900X, though, includes 12 cores and 24 threads.

amd ryzen 7 5800x3d performance image AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D performance comparison against Ryzen 9 5900X
Photo Credit: AMD

 

Alongside the new L3 cache, Ryzen 7 5800X3D is based on the 7nm process technology and has the existing Zen 3 core architecture.

AMD said that it tested the performance of the Ryzen 7 5800X3D on games including Watch Dogs: Legion, Far Cry 6, Gears 5, Final Fantasy XIV, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and CS:GO at full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) resolution.

Ryzen 7 5800X3D has a base clock speed of 3.4GHz and a maximum boost clock speed of up to 4.5GHz. The chip comes with a Thermal Design Power (TDP) of 105W. It also includes an L1 cache of 512KB and L2 cache of 4MB.

New AMD Ryzen 7, Ryzen 5, and Ryzen 3 desktop processors

Alongside the Ryzen 7 5800X3D's price and availability, AMD has announced new Ryzen 7, Ryzen 5, and Ryzen 3 desktop processors that are based on the Zen 3 and Zen 2 architectures and are designed to offer up to eight cores, 16 threads, and 36MB of cache.

The company said that its new Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 3 desktop processors come bundled with an AMD Wraith Stealth cooler and are expected to be available beginning April 4. However, the availability of the new Ryzen 7 model is yet to be announced.

AMD will sell its new Ryzen desktop processors with a starting price of $99 (roughly Rs. 7,600), and the range will go up to $299 (roughly Rs. 22,800).

Model Architecture Cores / Threads Boost / Base Frequency (GHz) Total Cache (MB) TDP PCIe Support Cooler Price
AMD Ryzen 7 5700X Zen 3 8 / 16 Up to 4.6 / 3.4 36 65W Gen 4 N/A $299 (roughly Rs. 22,800)
AMD Ryzen 5 5600 Zen 3 6 / 12 Up to 4.4 / 3.5 35 65W Gen 4 Wraith Stealth $199 (roughly Rs. 15,200)
AMD Ryzen 5 5500 Zen 3 6 / 12 Up to 4.2 / 3.6 19 65W Gen 3 Wraith Stealth $159 (roughly Rs. 12,100)
AMD Ryzen 5 4600G with AMD Radeon graphics Zen 2 6 / 12 Up to 4.2 / 3.7 11 65W Gen 3 Wraith Stealth $154 (roughly Rs. 11,700)
AMD Ryzen 5 4500 Zen 2 6 / 12 Up to 4.1 / 3.6 11 65W Gen 3 Wraith Stealth $129 (roughly Rs. 9,800)
AMD Ryzen 3 4100 Zen 2 4 / 8 Up to 4.0 / 3.8 6 65W Gen 3 Wraith Stealth $99 (roughly Rs. 7,600)

 

AMD has also announced that it is extending support for the Ryzen 5000 series processors including the newly launched models on AMD 300 series chipsets. The latest AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processors will be supported on AMD X370, B350, and A320 chipsets, the company said.

Separately, Asus announced BIOS support for the Ryzen 7 5800X3D and other new AMD processors on its motherboards. The support will be available on Asus 500 and 400 series motherboards through pre-existing BIOS updates that include AGESA version 1.2.0.6b — specifically for the Ryzen 7 5800X3D.

The Asus A320 and X370 motherboards will also support the new AMD processors, though support for the Ryzen 7 5800X3D will depend on the updates provided by AMD.

Asus said that many of its 500, 400, A320, and X370 motherboards already have BIOS updates with the new AGESA build ready to support the new AMD processors, though the remaining models that are compatible with the chips will receive corresponding BIOS updates by March 25.

What should you know about MWC 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D, AMD Ryzen 7 5700X, AMD Ryzen 5 5600, AMD Ryzen 5 5500, AMD Ryzen 5 4600G, AMD Ryzen 5 4500, AMD Ryzen 3 4100, AMD
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Holi Celebrations Are About to Get Frevolutionary. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Goes on Sale Today
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Gaming Processor Price Revealed, Availability Starting From April
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Z6 5G With 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched in India
  2. Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9500WS Pro Dolby 5.1 With Dolby Audio Support Launched in India
  3. BenQ X3000i 4K Projector With 240Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India: All Details
  4. Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 Sale: Top Offers on Electronics
  5. Oppo K10 Set to Launch in India on March 23
  6. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  7. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  8. Xiaomi Portable Electric Air Compressor 1S With USB Type-C Charging Debuts
  9. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Get New OxygenOS Update in India With Major Fixes
  10. OnePlus Nord 2 5G OxygenOS 12 Closed Beta Testing Opens in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 7 Screen Tipped to Be Smaller Than of Pixel 6, Pixel 7 Pro Said to Come With 120Hz LTPO Display
  2. Volvo Partners Starbucks for Public EV Charging Network in US
  3. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Gaming Processor Price Revealed, Availability Starting From April
  4. iPhone Production Won’t See a Big Impact From COVID-19 Lockdown in China's Shenzhen, Say Analysts
  5. Rosa Bonheur Gets a Google Doodle Celebrating the French Painter on Her 200th Birthday
  6. Meta Fined EUR 17 million for Data Breach by Irish Watchdog
  7. iQoo Z6 5G With 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Xiaomi Watch S1, S1 Active With 117 Sports Modes, SpO2 Tracking Launched Globally, Buds 3T Pro Debut as Well
  9. Bitcoin, Ether Values Rise a Day Before US Federal Reserve Plans to Announce a Rate Hike
  10. Instagram to Follow Twitter into Adding NFT Features, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Announces
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.