AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT, 6750 XT, 6650 XT GPUs Announced: Faster Clocks and Memory, Higher TDPs

AMD's GPU refresh could signal more competition in the market

By Jamshed Avari | Updated: 10 May 2022 20:43 IST
Highlights
  • The new Radeon RX 6950 XT will take on Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3090
  • TDP ratings are slightly higher across the board
  • AMD will offer a new free game bundle for buyers

AMD has officially unveiled its heavily leaked and rumoured Radeon RX 6x50 series GPUs, which are clocked slightly higher than their Radeon RX 6x00 counterparts but have corresponding higher TDP ratings. Performance should be slightly improved, allowing AMD to compete better with Nvidia and upcoming rival Intel. Demand for GPUs is rising as the market has slowly begun to normalise, following years of constrained supply and inflated prices caused due to cryptocurrency mining demand and the global semiconductor manufacturing shortage. AMD has also announced the first games that will support its FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 image upscaling feature, and a new game bundle offer for Radeon GPU buyers.

The new Radeon RX 6950 XT, Radeon RX 6750 XT and Radeon RX 6650 XT GPUs will be positioned a step up from the Radeon RX 6900 XT, Radeon RX 6700 XT, and Radeon RX 6600 XT, respectively. Each model features slightly higher GPU clock speeds and faster 18GBps GDDR6 memory resulting in higher effective memory bandwidth. However, TDP figures have also risen. 

Graphics cards based on these GPUs will be sold by multiple partner brands including Sapphire, Asus, MSI, Gigabyte, and Powercolor. AMD has announced recommended prices of $1,099 (approximately Rs. 84,790 before taxes) for the Radeon RX 6950 XT, $549 (approximately Rs. 42,360) for the Radeon RX 6750 XT, and $399 (approximately Rs. 30,785) for the Radeon RX 6650 XT. Prices in India will be announced by individual brands. There's no word yet about when these graphics cards are expected to go on sale here.

The three new GPUs are aimed at gamers who demand smooth visuals at high settings with high refresh rates in today's AAA games at 4K, 1440p and 1080p, respectively. They are based on the same RDNA2 architecture as their predecessors, but AMD says it has refined the firmware and optimised the manufacturing process. Using AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) and FSR 2.0 upscaling tech, gamers can benefit from higher quality visuals at their chosen resolutions. AMD also claims improved driver performance with its latest AMD Software release.

The upcoming FSR 2.0 standard will be implemented in a number of games starting with Deathloop, followed by Eve Online, Farming Simulator 22, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and more. AMD will also give buyers of certain Radeon graphics products access to a new selection of free games including Saints Row and Sniper Elite 5, with more titles expected to be announced when the offer goes live.  

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AMD, radeon, AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT, AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT, AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT, AMD FSR
Jamshed Avari
Jamshed Avari
Jamshed Avari has been working in tech journalism as a writer, editor and reviewer for over 13 years. He has reviewed hundreds of products ranging from smartphones and tablets to PC components and accessories, and has also written guides, feature articles, news and analyses. Going beyond simple ratings and specifications, he digs deep into how emerging products and services affect actual users, and what marks they leave on our cultural landscape. He's happiest when something new comes along ...More
