AMD Radeon RX 6400 mid-range GPU for desktop has been launched. The graphics card comes with AMD's Smart Access Memory technology that is claimed to give a performance boost in gaming. It is aimed at those who seek a compact offering to fit in a small-sized PC. As per a report, the AMD Radeon RX 6400 GPU has been launched with partners including ASRock, Biostar, Gigabyte, MSI, PowerColor, Sapphire, and XFX. The unit has a maximum graphics memory size of 4GB, and has a base frequency of 2039MHz.

As per a report, the ASRock Challenger AMD Radeon RX 6400 GPU is priced at $159.99 (roughly Rs. 12,200), and XFX Speedster SWFT105 can be purchased for $169.99 (roughly Rs. 13,000) in the US. There is no word on the card's availability in India. We have reached out to AMD for word on this and we will update the story once we get information.

As per the AMD website, the AMD Radeon RX 6400 GPU features 768 “stream processors” grouped into 12 compute units, with 12 ray accelerators. It has a base frequency of 2039MHz, and a maximum boost frequency of 2321MHz. It draws 53W of power, and AMD recommends a 350W minimum power supply. The Radeon RX 6400 XT GPU features 4GB of GDDR6 memory, for up to 128GBps memory bandwidth.

Belonging to the AMD Radeon RX 6000 series, the Radeon RX 6400 XT supports ray tracing, and it comes with AMD's Smart Access Memory technology. This helps the graphics card boost the system's performance, and/or harness the machine's full potential when combined with an AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processor or select AMD Ryzen 3000 Series processor, AMD claims.

Additionally, all the AMD Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs are powered by AMD RDNA 2 architecture for power efficiency, and performance. Furthermore, The graphics card also features AMD FidelityFX 2, which enables realistic lighting, shadows, and reflections in the game, the company adds.