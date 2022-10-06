Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale is currently underway, and the e-commerce platform's festive season sale has now entered its 'Happiness Upgrade Days' phase. As part of the ongoing sale, several laptops, tablets, and other consumer electronics are available for purchase at discounted prices. Thin and light laptops have also seen a reduction in price during Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days. If you're looking to upgrade your existing thin and light laptop, or switch from a heavier laptop, here are some of the best deals during the ongoing festive season. You can also avail of a 10 percent instant discount on select cards during the sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days: Best deals on thin-and-light laptops

Samsung Galaxy Book2

Equipped with a 12th generation Intel Core i5 processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics, the Samsung Galaxy Book2 laptop is currently priced at Rs. 59,990 (MRP Rs. 83,990). It sports a 15.6-inch full-HD LED display. The laptop weighs 1.55kg and runs on Windows 11 out-of-the-box. It features 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM paired with 512GB of NVMe SSD storage. The Samsung Galaxy Book2 comes with a 720p webcam and gets a fingerprint reader.

Buy now at: Rs. 59,990 (MRP Rs. 83,990)

ASUS Zenbook 13 OLED

The Asus Zenbook 13 OLED is currently on sale for Rs. 67,990 (MRP Rs. 98,990) during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale. It weights 1.14kg and is powered by an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The laptop sports a 13-inch full-HD OLED display, runs on Windows 11, and comes with Microsoft Office 2021.

Buy now at: Rs. 67,990 (MRP Rs. 98,990)

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro

This 14-inch laptop features a 2.8K IPS display with up to 400 nits of peak brightness and a 90Hz refresh rate. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro is available at a discounted price of Rs. 72,990 (MRP Rs. 1,06,290). It is powered by an 11th generation Intel Core i5 CPU with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The laptop weighs 1.3kg, and comes with Windows 11 out-of-the-box, along with Microsoft Office 2021, as per the Amazon listing.

Buy now at: Rs. 72,990 (MRP Rs. 1,06,290)

Acer Swift 3 SF314-512

During the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale, you can purchase the Acer Swift 3 laptop for Rs. 59,990 (MRP Rs. 83,999). This laptop is equipped with a 12th generation Intel Core i5 CPU, paired with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It sports a 14-inch Quad-HD IPS display with 100 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage. The laptop weighs 1.2kg and runs on Windows 11 out-of-the-box, along with Microsoft Office 2021.

Buy now at: Rs. 59,990 (MRP Rs. 83,999)

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro was launched earlier this year with a 12th generation Intel Core i5 processor, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It is currently priced at Rs. 99,680 (MRP Rs. 1,39,990) during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale. The laptop sports a 13.3-inch full-HD AMOLED display with touch support, and weighs 1.04kg. It runs on Windows 11 and comes with Microsoft Office 2021, as per the listing for the laptop on Amazon.

Buy now at: Rs. 99,680 (MRP Rs. 1,39,990)

Fujitsu CH

This 13-inch laptop is equipped with a full-HD Indium gallium zinc oxide (IGZO) display with 400 nits of peak brightness. It is currently on sale for Rs. 59,990 (MRP Rs. 1,00,590) as per the listing on Amazon. The laptop runs on Windows 11 and ships with Microsoft Office 2021. It is powered by an 11th generation Intel Core i5 CPU paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The laptop weighs 0.9kg. It is also available in another variant, with an OLED display.

Buy now at: Rs. 59,990 (MRP Rs. 1,00,590)

