Amazon Debuts CodeWhisperer as an AI Code-Writing Tool for Tech Workers, Developers

Amazon's AI algorithm is available for preview at no cost in Java, JavaScript, and Python programming languages.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 with inputs from Reuters | Updated: 24 June 2022 04:54 IST
Photo Credit: Pexels / Pixabay

CodeWhisperer claims to take care of all the necessities of a developer while writing a code

Amazon on Thursday announced a tool to help software developers write code, the latest such effort by the tech industry.

The service, called Amazon CodeWhisperer, suggests how to program, and also scans for security and bias issues in web developers' projects, Swami Sivasubramanian, a vice president at Amazon's cloud division, said at a company conference in Las Vegas.

The newly launched CodeWhisperer by Amazon is a machine learning (ML)–powered service. It claims to help in enhancing developer productivity by generating code recommendations. According to the information provided by AWS, these recommendations will be based on developers' comments in natural language and their code in the integrated development environment (IDE).

CodeWhisperer claims to take care of all the necessities of a developer while writing a code, which includes multiple programming languages, frameworks, software libraries, and popular cloud services. The algorithm picks the command by the user and chooses the best cloud service and public libraries suited for the specified task. It then recommends a code snippet directly in the source code editor.

The AI algorithm is available for preview at no cost in Java, JavaScript, and Python programming languages. The service integrates with multiple IDEs, including JetBrains (IntelliJ, PyCharm, and WebStorm), Visual Studio Code, AWS Cloud9, and the AWS Lambda console.

Moreover, developers can also shield their codes by using CodeWhisperer to detect vulnerabilities in their projects and build applications responsibly.

The company also announced that the support for the AWS Lambda Console is currently under works and should be ready very soon.

