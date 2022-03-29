Dell on Tuesday launched the Alienware x15 R2 and Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptops in India. Both new models were unveiled at CES 2022 in Barcelona, Spain, as the improved versions of the existing Alienware x15 and Alienware x17. They are said to be the company's thinnest 15-inch and 17-inch gaming laptops respectively. The new Alienware laptops come with 12th-generation (Alder Lake) Intel Core processors, along with Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs to deliver performance advancements over the previous models. In the series, the Alienware x17 R2 also carries a Cherry MX mechanical keyboard and offers upgradeable DDR5 memory.

Alienware x15 R2, Alienware x17 R2 price in India

Alienware x15 R2 price in India begins at Rs. 2,49,990, while the Alienware x17 R2 carries a starting price of Rs. 2,99,990. Both models will be available for purchase across Dell Exclusive Stores, Dell.com, large format retail, and multi-brand outlets. The laptops also come in the Lunar Light colour.

Alienware x15 R2, Alienware x17 R2 features

As announced at CES 2022 in January, the Alienware x15 R2 and Alienware x17 R2 carry a similar design of their predecessors that were launched last year. There are, however, upgrades including the options to get 12th-generation Intel Core i7H or Intel Core i9HK processors, along with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080Ti graphics, Alienware Cryo-Tech cooling, and DDR5 RAM. The machines also come with customisable AlienFX stadium lighting and features a backlit keyboard that has low halo backlighting support that illuminates only the letters on the key to let you better focus on your game.

The presence of the Alienware Cryo-Tech cooling technology comes along with the Element 31 thermal interface material, which is an output from Encapsulated Gallium-Silicone liquid metal compound. It is claimed to deliver a 24 percent improvement in thermal resistance over the previous generation and up to 50 percent improvement in the contact resistance.

Dell has also equipped the laptops with the Alienware Quad-Fan design where it offers dedicated airflow using evacuative fans and dual opposite outlet fans. The fans are also paired with an artificial intelligence (AI) powered Smart Fan control technology that allows individual fans to spin, slow down, or remain steady independently — according to the data they get from various built-in sensors.

For further thermal management, the Alienware x15 R2 and Alienware x17 R2 carry a proprietary Thermal Control Circuit offset that brings five tailored power states to choose from, namely Full Speed (max power), Performance mode (graphics priority), Balanced mode (balanced CPU/ GPU), Cool mode (low-temperature priority), and Quiet mode (acoustics priority).

The machines also have Alienware's HyperEfficient Voltage Regulation technology that brings up to 12-phase (on the x17) or 8-phase graphics voltage regulation (on the x15).

Alienware x15 R2 specifications

The Alienware x15 R2 runs on Windows 11 Home or Windows 11 Pro and features a 15.6-inch screen that comes in full-HD 165Hz, full-HD 360Hz, and QHD 240Hz options that all include Nvidia G-Sync. It is powered by 12th-generation Intel Core i7-12700H or Core i9-12900H processor, along with Intel Xe graphics and up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The laptop also has up to Nvidia GeForce RTX3080Ti graphics with 16GB of GDDR6 dedicated memory.

Alienware x15 R2 comes with a 15.6-inch display

Photo Credit: Dell Technologies

For storage, the Alienware x15 R2 has up to 2TB of M.2 PCIe NVMe Gen 4 SSD. It comes with a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port with PowerShare, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port with DisplayPort and Power Delivery, a Thunderbolt 4 with DisplayPort and Power Delivery, a Universal Audio Jack, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a power adapter port. The laptop also includes Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2 support.

The Alienware x15 R2 comes with an HD webcam with dual-array microphones and Windows Hello IR support. It also comes with stereo speakers and stereo tweeters. Besides, the laptop has a six-cell 87Whr battery with ExpressCharge Boost fast charging support. The base variant of the Alienware x15 R2 measures 359.70x277.33x16.74mm and weighs 2.27kg.

Alienware x17 R2 specifications

In terms of specifications, the Alienware x17 R2 runs on Windows 11 Home and features a 17.3-inch display with full-HD 360Hz or UHD 165Hz options and Nvidia G-Sync display technology. The laptop comes with 12th-generation Intel Core i7-12700H or Core i9-12900HK processor, with Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics and 32GB of DDR5 RAM. It also has up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080Ti graphics with 16GB of GDDR6 graphics memory.

The Alienware x17 R2 comes with 1TB of M.2 PCIe NVMe Gen 4 SSD. It is equipped with two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports with PowerShare, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports with DisplayPort and Power Delivery, a Thunderbolt 4 with Power Delivery, a Universal Audio Jack, an HDMI 2.1 port, a Mini DisplayPort 1.4, an RJ45 Ethernet port, and a power adapter port. The laptop also has Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.2 support. Further, it is equipped with a low-profile Cherry MX keyboard that is paired with a multitouch Premium Precision glass touchpad with integrated scrolling.

For video chats, the Alienware x17 R2 has an HD camera with dual-array microphones and Windows Hello IR support. There are stereo speakers, stereo tweeters, and stereo woofers. The machine packs a six-cell 87Whr battery that supports fast charging through the built-in ExpressCharge Boost. The base variant of the Alienware x17 R2 measures 399.23x299.57x20.90mm and weighs 3.02kg.