Dell Technologies on Monday launched the Alienware x14 and Alienware m15 R7 gaming laptops in India. Both new laptops feature 12th generation Intel Core H-series processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs. The gaming laptops also include Alienware's proprietary cooling tech called Cryo-Tech. In terms of major differences between the two, the Alienware X14 has a 14-inch display, while the Alienware m15 R7 has a 15.6-inch screen. Other key highlights of the Alienware X14 and Alienware m15 R7 laptops include Dolby Vision certification, RGB-backlit keyboards, and spatial audio backed by Dolby Atmos.

Alienware x14, Alienware m15 R7 price in India

Alienware x14 price in India begins at Rs. 1,69,990, whereas the Alienware m15 R7 price starts at Rs. 1,64,990. Both laptops are available for purchase across Dell.com, Dell exclusive stores, large format retail, and multi-brand outlets in the country.

The Alienware x14 and Alienware m15 R7 were first unveiled at CES 2022 in January.

Alienware x14 specifications

The Alienware x14 runs on Windows 11 Home (also available with Windows 11 Pro) and features a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display with a 144Hz refresh rate, Nvidia G-Sync certification, and 400nit brightness. The screen is said to be able to display 100 percent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. Under the hood, the Alienware x14 features an Intel Core i5-12500H or Intel Core i7-12700H processor, along with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of GDDR6 memory. The laptop also ships with up to 32GB of dual-channel LPDDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage.

Unlike other laptops in its category, the Alienware x14 has a distinct hinge that moves forward and backward on a track using dual torque elements. The laptop also has a backlit keyboard with an array of LEDs. The keyboard keys have 1.2mm travel and the touchpad supports multi-touch input.

Connectivity-wise, the Alienware x14 offers Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, an HDMI 2.1 port, one USB-A (3.2 Gen 1) port, two USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 and Power Delivery support, a USB Type-C port with Power Delivery and DisplayPort 1.4, and a 3.5mm headset jack. There is also an Alienware HD camera with dual-array microphones.

The Alienware x14 packs an 80Whr battery and supports fast charging with its bundled 130W GaN FET adapter. The battery is rated to deliver up to 7 hours, 44 minutes of usage or up to 11 hours, 18 minutes of HD video playback on a single charge. The laptop measures 321.5x262.77x14.5mm and weighs up to 1.84kg.

Alienware m15 R7 specifications

The Alienware m15 R7 also comes with Windows 11 or Windows 11 Pro and features a 15.6-inch display that has full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) resolution and up to 360Hz refresh rate, or a QHD (2,560x1,440 pixels) panel with a 240Hz refresh rate. The laptop is powered by an Intel Core i7-12700H processor, along with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics — offering 16GB of GDDR6 memory — and up to 64GB of dual-channel DDR5 RAM. There are dual and single storage options available, with the former offering up to 4TB of capacity, and the latter up to 2TB.

Alienware m15 R7 comes with a 15.6-inch display that offers up to 360Hz refresh rate

Photo Credit: Dell Technologies

Wireless connectivity options on the Alienware m15 R7 comprise Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. The laptop also has a USB-A (3.2 Gen 1) port, another USB-A (3.2 Gen 1) port with PowerShare support, a USB Type-C port with Thunderbolt 4, Power Delivery, and DisplayPort 1.4, a USB Type-C port with Power Delivery and DisplayPort 1.4, and an HDMI 2.1 port. The laptop also has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Alienware m15 R7 comes with an optional CherryMX mechanical keyboard with per-key AlienFX lighting, which offers 1.8mm key travel. Further, the laptop has an HD camera with dual-array microphones and optional Windows Hello IR support.

In terms of battery life, the Alienware m15 R7 offers two different battery options — 56Whr and 86Whr. It is also bundled with a 180W standard or optional 240W GaN FET adapter. This laptop measures 356.2x272.5x20.6mm and weighs between 2.42 and 2.69kg depending on the options you choose.