Alienware m15 R7 Gaming Laptop With AMD Ryzen 7 6800H Processor Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Alienware m15 R7 price in India starts at Rs. Rs. 1,59,990.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 18 October 2022 19:05 IST
Alienware m15 R7 Gaming Laptop With AMD Ryzen 7 6800H Processor Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Dell

Alienware m15 R7 (AMD) sports a 15.6-inch full-HD display with a 165Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Alienware m15 R7 (AMD) comes with Cryo-Tech cooling technologies
  • It has an M Series AlienFX RGB backlit keyboard, multi-touch touchpad
  • The Alienware m15 R7 (AMD) supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2

Alienware m15 R7 powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor was launched in India on Tuesday. It features a 15.6-inch full-HD display with a 165Hz refresh rate. It also supports Nvidia G-Sync and Advanced Optimus technologies for smooth visuals while gaming. This gaming laptop is equipped with an M-Series AlienFX RGB backlit keyboard that offers a key travel of 1.8mm. It features Cryo-Tech cooling technologies that can be customised via the Alienware Command Centre to maintain optimum system temperatures.

Alienware m15 R7 (AMD) price in India, availability

The Alienware m15 R7 (AMD) comes in two configurations that are available in India via Dell.com, Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), and other multi-brand retail stores. The model with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 (6GB) graphics card and 512GB of M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD storage is priced at Rs. 1,59,990.

The other model of this Dell gaming laptop features an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti (8GB) graphcs card and 1TB of PCIe SSD storage which costs Rs. 1,99,990.

Alienware m15 R7 (AMD) specifications, features

This gaming laptop sports a 16.5-inch full-HD display with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 3-millisecond response time. The Alienware m15 R7 (AMD) comes with Nvidia G-Sync and Advanced Optimus technologies for a smooth gaming experience. It is claimed to offer Dell's ComfortView Plus technology for reducing eye strain without degrading its visual quality. It is powered by an octa-core AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor with a max boost clock rate of up to 4.7GHz.

Customers get the option to pick between an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 (6GB) or an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti (8GB) dedicated graphics card. This gaming laptop features Cryo-Tech cooling technologies that can be programmed via the Alienware Command Centre to direct airflow as needed. The Alienware m15 R7 (AMD) is equipped with 16GB (2x8GB) of DDR5 RAM. Depending on the model, it can feature either 512GB of M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD storage or 1TB of PCIe SSD storage.

It sports an HD webcam and dual-array microphones. The Alienware m15 R7 (AMD) gets an M Series AlienFX RGB backlit keyboard and multi-touch precision touchpad. This gaming laptop is equipped with two 2.5W stereo speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos technology. It packs an 86Wh battery and comes with a 240W adapter.

The Alienware m15 R7 (AMD) supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2 wireless connectivity. It features two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port with Powershare support, and a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port. There is also an HDMI 2.1 port, an RJ45 Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm headset jack. It measures 356.20x272.50x23.95mm and weighs up to 2.69kg, according to the company.

Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Comment
 
 

